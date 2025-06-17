Sonke debuts its first automated refill store in Diepsloot

Sonke has collaborated with Unilever, the UK government and EY to drive the circular economy through its automated refill store, SKUBU.

Sonke, a South African tech start-up, in collaboration with impact accelerator TRANSFORM, led by Unilever, the UK government’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and EY, has launched its first automated refill store, SKUBU.

The refill store has been developed to support sustainable shopping and the circular economy in SA.

Located in Chuma Mall in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, the store allows customers to refill their own containers with essential goods like Sunlight and Handy Andy at bulk prices, reducing single-use plastic waste and providing cost savings of up to 60%.

The SKUBU store is equipped with internet of things (IOT) enabled technology, which allows live sales tracking, automated replenishment alerts and real-time stock monitoring. This helps retailers to more efficiently respond to customer demand for essential goods.

Sonke highlighted in a statement that by removing barriers and making refill convenient and approachable, it aims to inspire a shift towards more sustainable consumption habits, normalising the refill culture in local communities.

Eben de Jongh, founder and MD at Sonke, said: “For a refill model to scale, it must be accessible, affordable and responsive to the communities it serves. Our collaboration with TRANSFORM in launching SKUBU is critical in our journey to reach this goal. By combining technology with onsite support from our ambassadors, we are able to respond to consumer needs in real-time, building a refill model that is approachable and fits into everyday life.”

Angela Kow, TRANSFORM plastics lead at Unilever, said not only is Sonke’s store opening a major milestone for the enterprise, but it is also an important step for TRANSFORM.

“We’re proud to help pioneering enterprises like Sonke scale refillable packaging models. To do this, we need continued cross-industry collaboration and investment in inclusive infrastructure to help these enterprises thrive.”

Sonke is using the new store to test the viability of the refill model and promote consumer behavioural change. In addition to funding and in-kind business support, TRANSFORM has facilitated the enterprise’s integration into Unilever’s value chain.

The launch of Sonke’s SKUBU store is part of TRANSFORM’s wider effort to support enterprises tackling plastic waste. By combining grant funding, business insight, practical experience, resources and networks, TRANSFORM funds and supports a range of enterprises to develop refill business models in Africa and Asia.