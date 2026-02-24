SOPA 2026: Lesufi touts AI office, widespread WiFi

Gauteng province zeroes in on an artificial intelligence office. (Image created using GenAI via ChatGPT)

The accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence ( AI ) has the Gauteng government mulling the creation of a provincial AI office.

This was revealed by premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2026 State of the Province Address (SOPA) at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Lesufi, a vocal advocate of AI use in schools, noted the world is accelerating at “breakneck speed towards general AI and artificial super intelligence”.

This evolution, he said, has the power to “remarkably” change the world.

“Through AI, the opportunities are boundless. Opportunities to monitor, design and implement water and electricity infrastructure; to protect our systems from cyber attacks, corruption and fraud; and to increase our capability to fight lawlessness.

“As a result, Gauteng is considering the establishment of an AI office to engage and coordinate with the CSIR [Council of Scientific and Industrial Research], state entities and the private sector, in line with our vision and mission to realise an AI-infused future for our province.”

Artificial intelligence adoption has become widespread, including on the South African front.

Local enterprises are leveraging AI tools, and SA’s AI factory landscape has also begun to take shape, positioning the country as a regional hub for sovereign AI infrastructure.

In October, Altron launched what it described as SA’s first operational AI factory, built on Nvidia technology and hosted in local data centres to ensure compliance with data-sovereignty requirements.

Cassava Technologies announced plans to build what it said would be Africa’s first large-scale AI factory in SA, also leveraging Nvidia’s advanced computing platforms.

The developments signal a shift toward locally hosted AI-driven infrastructure that is expected to underpin more resilient, automated disaster recovery strategies as AI adoption accelerates in 2026.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

With connectivity a cornerstone of the AI movement, Lesufi said that during the 2025/26 financial year, the provincial government expanded connectivity by linking schools, clinics, hostels and libraries through the Gauteng Provincial Network.

“This included new internet and public WiFi hotspots. These facilities offer residents daily access to online learning platforms, job portals, government services and entrepreneurial opportunities. We will continue with the rollout until we cover the whole of Gauteng with WiFi.”

Considered Gauteng province’s flagship ICT project, the provincial government began implementing its provincial network as part of the region’s modernisation agenda.

The project is in line with the province’s e-government strategy, which aims to ensure the modernisation of government and delivery of services in the digital age. It also aims to improve linkages and integration among city region governments and their departments.

The provincial government sees high-speed connectivity as a critical foundational infrastructure requirement for the success of the province's city region modernisation agenda.

Lesufi also revealed the province has introduced what it describes as the TenderSwift procurement system.

This, as part of an initiative to modernise the manual tender processes, given that most reported corruption cases relate to human interference.

“We are proud to introduce a paperless process coupled with non-human interference to further strengthen our open tender system.”

Turning to the e-indigent register pronounced last year, the premier said it has been piloted in Mogale City, Rand West and Merafong, with the system planned to go live later this year.

The e-register aims to be a mechanism to ensure subsidies are directed to the “poorest and most vulnerable” residents, while those who have the financial means to pay for services are correctly identified.

“We are working towards ensuring the full rollout of a fully-fledged and functional system in the foreseeable future,” said Lesufi.

“The current challenges faced by the residents of Tembisa will be removed immediately. Those that cannot afford to pay for municipal services will benefit and those that can afford services will be encouraged to pay.”