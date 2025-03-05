Sophie Hasell appointed chief revenue officer at AfriGIS

Sophie Hasell. (Image: AfriGIS)

AfriGIS, which positions itself as a leading provider of trusted contextual insights, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophie Hasell as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hasell is a highly motivated and results-driven strategic leader with over 25 years of experience in sales and business development within the IT industry. She has a proven track record of driving growth, exceeding ambitious targets and leading teams to success across a variety of sectors, including financial services, public sector and retail.

In her role as CRO, Hasell will oversee AfriGIS’s sales and revenue strategies across all markets, with a particular focus on expanding the company’s presence across Africa. She will lead efforts to create new partnerships, develop go-to-market strategies and further enhance AfriGIS’s customer engagement. Additionally, Hasell will be instrumental in tapping into key industry sectors, ensuring that AfriGIS’s geospatial data solutions meet the evolving needs of these markets.

With extensive experience in managing virtual teams and cross-border opportunities, Hasell is adept at orchestrating complex sales and delivery goals. She has previously led sales efforts at Ernst & Young SA, Microsoft South Africa and T-Systems South Africa, where she was instrumental in driving substantial growth and delivering transformative business outcomes. Hasell’s passion for sales, business development and leadership has propelled her to AfriGIS, where she will continue to build on the company's strong foundation.

Hasell shares her excitement about the role, saying: “I’m thrilled to join AfriGIS. With my passion for client success, innovation and leading high-performance teams, I look forward to driving the company’s next phase of growth. The opportunity to work with AfriGIS’s innovative geospatial data solutions and expand our reach into Africa is incredibly exciting too. The time for change and innovation is now, and I’m eager to lead our sales efforts to new heights.”

Rochelle Mountany, CEO of AfriGIS, expressed her confidence in Hasell’s appointment, adding: “Sophie is the perfect fit for AfriGIS as we embark on our next stage of growth. Her extensive experience in sales and business development, combined with her passion for innovation and client success, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and create new opportunities across Africa. We’re excited to have Sophie on board to lead our revenue strategies and help drive AfriGIS’s success in this dynamic market.”