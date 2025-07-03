Sophos celebrates regional cyber security excellence at annual partner conference in Jhb

Sophos, which positions itself as a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyber attacks, hosted its annual partner conference in Johannesburg recently, bringing together key partners and industry leaders from across South Africa and the SADC region. The event featured in-depth presentations on the evolving ransomware landscape in South Africa, the growing relevance of cyber insurance, advancements in managed detection and response (MDR), and the latest innovations in endpoint, network and cloud security.

The conference also served as a platform to recognise outstanding performance and dedication within the Sophos partner ecosystem. Awards were presented to top-performing partners across several categories. The full list of 2025 winners include:

Sophos Partner of the Year – SADC: Logikmind

Logikmind Sophos MSP Partner of the Year: System 5

System 5 Sophos Emerging Partner of the Year: Forensic Sciences Institute

Forensic Sciences Institute Sophos MDR Partner of the Year: First Technology KZN

First Technology KZN Sophos MDR Partner of the Year – SADC: DataServ

DataServ Sophos Distribution Partner of the Year: Duxbury Networking

Duxbury Networking Sophos Partner of the Year: First Technology Group

"The cyber security threat landscape in South Africa continues to evolve, and we are proud to work alongside a growing network of committed partners who are on the frontlines helping customers defend against complex and targeted attacks," said Pieter Nel, Sales Director – SADC for Sophos South Africa. "These awards recognise the innovation, expertise and trust our partners bring to every engagement. We thank them for their continued support and look forward to building on this success in the year ahead."

