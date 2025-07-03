Sophos celebrates regional cyber security excellence at annual partner conference in Jhb

Sophos, which positions itself as a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyber attacks, hosted its annual partner conference in Johannesburg recently, bringing together key partners and industry leaders from across South Africa and the SADC region. The event featured in-depth presentations on the evolving ransomware landscape in South Africa, the growing relevance of cyber insurance, advancements in managed detection and response (MDR), and the latest innovations in endpoint, network and cloud security.
The conference also served as a platform to recognise outstanding performance and dedication within the Sophos partner ecosystem. Awards were presented to top-performing partners across several categories. The full list of 2025 winners include:
- Sophos Partner of the Year – SADC: Logikmind
- Sophos MSP Partner of the Year: System 5
- Sophos Emerging Partner of the Year: Forensic Sciences Institute
- Sophos MDR Partner of the Year: First Technology KZN
- Sophos MDR Partner of the Year – SADC: DataServ
- Sophos Distribution Partner of the Year: Duxbury Networking
- Sophos Partner of the Year: First Technology Group
"The cyber security threat landscape in South Africa continues to evolve, and we are proud to work alongside a growing network of committed partners who are on the frontlines helping customers defend against complex and targeted attacks," said Pieter Nel, Sales Director – SADC for Sophos South Africa. "These awards recognise the innovation, expertise and trust our partners bring to every engagement. We thank them for their continued support and look forward to building on this success in the year ahead."
Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks. The company acquired Secureworks in February 2025, bringing together two pioneers that have redefined the cybersecurity industry with their innovative, native AI-optimized services, technologies and products. Sophos is now the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, supporting more than 28,000 organizations. In addition to MDR and other services, Sophos’ complete portfolio includes industry-leading endpoint, network, email, and cloud security that interoperate and adapt to defend through the Sophos Central platform. Secureworks provides the innovative, market-leading Taegis XDR/MDR, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), next-gen SIEM capabilities, managed risk, and a comprehensive set of advisory services. Sophos sells all these solutions through reseller partners, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) worldwide, defending more than 600,000 organizations worldwide from phishing, ransomware, data theft, other every day and state-sponsored cybercrimes. The solutions are powered by historical and real-time threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops and the newly added Counter Threat Unit (CTU). Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.