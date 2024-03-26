Sophos SA launches Partner Care to boost mid-market channel

Gerard Allison, senior VP EMEA at Sophos.

UK-based cyber security-as-a-service company Sophos has launched Partner Care, a centralised resource to better service existing channel partners and to secure new business.

The company’s Africa operation, based in South Africa, plans to tap this resource to expand into- the continent’s mid-tier cyber security services market.

Partner Care is comprised of 35 Sophos experts who deal with channel partners regarding operational issues and non-technical queries such as quoting and licensing.

Gerard Allison, senior VP EMEA at Sophos, says, “Our goal is to be the absolute market leader in the mid-market globally, but particularly in Africa.”

Partner Care was established to give resellers more time to engage with customers, says Allison. “The intention is really a new layer of service to the market, a way to ensure that any queries are dealt with, automated, and responded to quickly. We want to upsell to help customers achieve a balanced security posture. But we are also looking to sell more of our portfolio."

This portfolio includes endpoint security, firewall, as well as Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Allison says MDR is a key focus for Sophos SA. The company intends to partner with vendors to integrate vulnerability assessment into its MDR offering.

The company has 21 000-plus MDR customers globally, and alliances with cyber security companies Tenable and Veeam.

“There will be regular new updates on how our MDR offering can help manage and detect and respond across multiple platforms,” he adds.

Skills shortage

According to Allison, the shortage of cyber security skills continues to dominate discussion within the global cyber security ecosystem.

He referred to the company’s partner event hosted in February at Sun City, North West province, as an example.

“We talked about the skills shortage… and the impact on end customers and their ability to manage their security posture, as well as the broader channel. We recognise it’s a challenge for everybody.”

He adds that Sophos will continue to collaborate with channel partners to develop an action plan that can be sustained to help address the lack of security skills.

Among the channel partner awards handed out, SevenC Computing secured the Cloud Partner of the Year Award, while Tarsus clinched the Distributor of the Year Award, and the title SADC Partner of the Year Award went to Convex Computer Systems.