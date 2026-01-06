SORA lands $2.5m in funding round

The SORA Technology team.

Japanese start-up SORA Technology raised $2.5 million (R40.8 million) in the second close of its late seed round.

This, as it plans to accelerate African health tech and climate solutions.

In a statement, the SORA says the fresh funding follows a $4.8 million late seed round in March 2025, bringing total funding to around $7.3 million.

Further, the funding round saw SORA welcome three new investors, namely Daiwa House Group Investment Limited Partnership, Central Japan Innovative Research Fund I, and UNERI Capital Fund Series I.

SORA CEO and founder Yosuke Kaneko comments: “We are deeply grateful and encouraged by the support shown through this funding round, which reflects strong alignment with our vision and social mission.

SORA leverages drones and artificial intelligence ( AI ) to address global challenges in public health, agriculture , and disaster response. Its flagship project, SORA Malaria Control, integrates drone-based vector control and AI-driven disease forecasting to support malaria elimination efforts across Africa.

The start-up has developed data-driven malaria control solutions – as well as broader infectious disease prediction and environmental analysis platforms – powered by satellites, drones, and AI.

According to the SORA, on-the-ground implementation has advanced to more than 10 African countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Benin, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Kenya, and Mozambique. It has also partnered with the World Health Organisation to expand sustainable infectious disease control efforts in Mozambique.

The statement highlights the pre-series A funding will be used to advance AI algorithms for infectious disease prediction, expand field operations across African partner countries, strengthen partnerships with international institutions and governments, and enhance drone systems and local operational capabilities.

“SORA Technology has been working to address critical healthcare infrastructure challenges – primarily across Africa – with the goal of achieving zero loss of life due to infectious diseases by leveraging the power of drones and AI,” states Kaneko.

“The newly raised capital will be used to accelerate product development, strengthen local operations and expand our team. Through these efforts, we will build a stronger foundation to generate impact across a broader range of regions.”