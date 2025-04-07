Sourceworx ramps up credibility with a raft of new certifications and accreditations

Naledi Kgofelo, General Manager, Sourceworx. (Image: SourceWorx)

Sourceworx, a fast-growing IT solutions provider, has made significant strides in enhancing its capabilities by securing a series of new accreditations, certifications and strategic partnerships over the past two years. This concerted effort aligns with the company's strategic focus on expanding into new markets and specialisations.

Naledi Kgofelo, General Manager of Sourceworx, emphasised the importance of these achievements in positioning the company as an emerging leader in the industry. "We have achieved significant growth in our portfolio and customer base. With our efforts to enhance our capabilities, we aim to become more competitive against larger firms," Kgofelo stated.

Among its recent accomplishments, Sourceworx has obtained the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 9001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for quality management systems (QMS). This certification provides a framework for organisations to consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements and improve their processes. Additionally, Sourceworx has achieved ISO 27001, which enables organisations to establish an information security management system and apply a risk management process tailored to their size and needs. The company has also secured ISO 20000, the international standard for IT service management (ITSM), which focuses on establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a service management system (SMS) to ensure effective IT service delivery and meet customer needs.

Kgofelo noted that these ISO certifications signal to customers that Sourceworx is committed to quality, reliability and trust. "We are also communicating to clients that we are certified to protect their information and data systematically and cost-effectively. Our services are not only reliable, but we are continually evolving to ensure continuous improvement and heightened customer satisfaction," she added.

In addition to meeting ISO standards, Sourceworx is a certified Molex Connected Enterprise Solution Partner, indicating its capabilities in installing copper and fibre. Other achievements include:

ICASA – Class Electronic Communications Service Certification

Achieving this certification means Sourceworx meets the regulatory standards set by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), enhancing its credibility and trustworthiness. The certification allows Sourceworx to provide electronic communications services within specific geographical areas, expanding its market reach.

Clients can be assured of high-quality services that comply with national regulations and enjoy access to reliable and regulated communication services, improving overall service experience.

Huawei Authorised Reseller Status

With this achievement, Sourceworx gains access to Huawei's extensive portfolio of products and solutions, including preferential project authorisation and support. Huawei provides comprehensive training on products, technology and sales strategies, enhancing Sourceworx's capabilities.

Clients benefit from cutting-edge Huawei products and solutions, ensuring they have access to the latest technology and receive reliable post-sales support and services.

Microsoft Designation Partner for Digital and Application Innovation (Azure)

This designation showcases Sourceworx's expertise in building, running and managing applications across multiple clouds, enhancing its reputation. Sourceworx gains access to Microsoft's suite of go-to-market, enablement and support benefits, helping it deliver better solutions.

Clients benefit from Sourceworx's ability to deliver innovative digital and application solutions using Azure, improving their operational efficiency. They will also receive expert guidance and support in leveraging Azure for their business needs, ensuring successful implementation and usage.

Overall, these achievements position Sourceworx as a highly capable and trusted IT solutions provider, offering clients access to top-tier technology and services.

Kgofelo highlighted that the collaboration with Microsoft underscores Sourceworx's focus on application integration, data analytics and data platform management, aligning with the growing customer demand for AI integration. "This underlines that Sourceworx has competencies in these key areas, and we are also working towards becoming a solutions partner for data, artificial intelligence and security," Kgofelo said.

Sourceworx's broader vision and future prospects

The strategic focus on certifications and accreditations is part of Sourceworx's broader vision to expand its market presence and enhance its service offerings. By achieving these certifications, Sourceworx demonstrates its commitment to adhering to international standards and best practices, which is crucial for gaining customer trust and confidence.

Kgofelo elaborated on the company's future plans, stating: "Our work to achieve these new certifications and partnerships illustrates our commitment to quality and aligning with international standards. It has positioned us to compete in the market, and that's what excites us. We find that worth celebrating."

Sourceworx's dedication to continuous improvement is evident in its pursuit of additional certifications such as ISO 45001, which focuses on occupational health and safety management systems, ISO 33000 for process assessment, and ISO 27701 for privacy information management. These certifications will further enhance the company's ability to deliver high-quality services while ensuring the safety and security of its operations and customer data.

As Sourceworx continues to grow and evolve, its strategic partnerships play a crucial role in expanding its capabilities. The company's collaboration with Microsoft, for instance, emphasises its focus on application integration, data analytics and data platform management. This partnership aligns with the increasing demand for AI integration, positioning Sourceworx as a key player in the field of digital and application innovation.

Kgofelo concluded: "Our journey towards achieving these certifications and forming strategic partnerships is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our growth and success in the industry."

