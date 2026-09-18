South African CIOs: Have your say in Brainstorm’s 2026 survey

Complete the 2026 CIO Survey and submit your nominations for the CIO of the Year Awards.

If you are a CIO or the most senior IT executive in a sizeable South African organisation, share your perspective by completing The ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey 2026.

Conducted in partnership with MTN Business, this research project is now in its 17th year. Capturing input directly from SA’s CIOs, it has tracked how organisational digital maturity and the CIO role have evolved. This year, the aim is to examine how tech executives are responding to an increasingly complex environment, balancing the demands of innovation, skills shortages and budget pressures while addressing the growing impact of AI.

The first look at the 2026 CIO Survey results will be shared at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet on Thursday, 22 October, at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg.

The survey findings will also inform the annual CIO Survey research report, which will be published in December 2026. Respondents will receive the report free of charge.

Share your views. Complete the survey now.

CIO of the Year Awards 2026

ITWeb Brainstorm has also opened nominations for the 2026 CIO of the Year Awards.

The awards, run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft, include two categories: Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

Nominations close on Monday, 28 September. A judging panel will then shortlist the finalists and interview them before selecting the winners. The winners will be announced at the banquet on 22 October.

Submit your nominations here.