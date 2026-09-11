South African CIOs invited to take part in Brainstorm’s annual survey

South African CIOs and senior IT executives are invited to take part in the survey, while the ICT community can nominate candidates for the awards before 28 September.

The ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey, conducted in partnership with MTN Business, is now under way and South African technology leaders are invited to contribute to the annual industry benchmark.

For more than a decade, the survey has captured input exclusively from CIOs and senior IT executives with equivalent responsibilities across major public- and private-sector organisations. It provides insights into how local CIOs are responding to an increasingly complex environment, balancing innovation, skills shortages and budgets while driving digital transformation and addressing the growing impact of AI.

The preliminary results of the 2026 CIO Survey will be revealed at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet on Thursday, 22 October, at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg.

CIOs invited to participate

If you are a CIO or equivalent C-suite IT executive in a sizeable South African organisation, we’d value your perspective – it will help build a picture of how digital maturity and the CIO role are evolving. The findings will contribute to the annual CIO Survey research report, which will be published in December 2026.

Share your views. Complete the survey now.

CIO of the Year Awards 2026

ITWeb Brainstorm has also opened nominations for the 2026 CIO of the Year Awards.

Run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft, the awards include two categories: Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

Through its CIO Survey, CIO Directory and CIO roundtables, Brainstorm has recognised the evolving role of the CIO in the modern organisation for more than a decade. The annual awards provide a further opportunity to recognise excellence in the profession.

In 2025, Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, won the Public Sector CIO of the Year Award, while Khomotso Molabe, group CIO: personal and private banking at Standard Bank, was named Enterprise CIO of the Year.

Submit your nominations here.

Nominations close on Monday, 28 September. A judging panel will then shortlist the finalists and interview them before selecting the winners. The winners will be announced at the Brainstorm CIO Banquet on 22 October.