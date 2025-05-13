South Africans invited to showcase digital skills on global stage

Karlien Rust, National Marketing Manager, CTU Training Solutions.

The LLPA Digital Skills Cup is back – and it’s your chance to prove your digital expertise in a fast-paced, global competition designed to celebrate learning, test knowledge and connect aspiring tech minds from around the world.

Powered by the Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) and brought to South Africa by CTU Training Solutions, the Digital Skills Cup is open to everyone, whether you're a student, a tech professional or simply passionate about digital innovation.

The format is simple – but the stakes are high. Participants choose from four challenge tracks:

AI User

AI Pro

IT Security

Developer

Each category quiz consists of 20 randomised questions. You get one attempt, five minutes and a chance to climb your way to the top. Accuracy and speed determine the leaderboard.

The South African national round runs until 31 May 2025, with top scorers in each category winning a R2 000 Takealot voucher and earning a coveted spot in the World Finals, which will take place online in June 2025.

At the World Finals, category champions will face a new set of 40 questions in 10 minutes, competing against global winners from other countries for epic prizes:

1st place: A trip anywhere in the world with a local LLPA partner (up to $3 000 value)

2nd place: $400 Microsoft Store voucher

3rd place: $100 Microsoft Store voucher

“The Digital Skills Cup is more than just a quiz – it’s an opportunity to benchmark your skills, represent your country and join a global community of digital learners,” says Karlien Rust, National Marketing Manager at CTU Training Solutions, which is proudly representing the South African market for this initiative.

Whether you’re aiming to sharpen your skills or earn international recognition, this is your five-minute challenge to shine.

Take the challenge now: https://ctutraining.ac.za/corporate/join-the-microsoft-ai-skills-fest/