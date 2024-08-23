South Africans keenly search all things AI

Google Search trends reveal South Africans are keen to grow their AI skills and qualifications.

Search trends in South Africa related to artificial intelligence (AI) continue to spike, with people looking for best use-cases and how to grow their AI skills.

This is based on the latest Google Search trends, which reveal that this year, AI was searched more than ever across the globe and in SA, with searches more than doubling (+120%) since the same period last year.

Searches in SA for “what is AI” increased by 20%, while searches for “how to use AI” increased by 70%.

Google notes these trends were measured from 1 January to 15 July 2024, with all percentage increases in comparison to 1 January to 15 July 2023.

According to a statement, South Africans are looking to use AI to build their careers and creativity, with trending searches including “AI image generator”, “AI writer”, “online AI chat” and “logo maker AI” growing over 5 000% in interest.

South Africans are also keen to grow their AI skills and qualifications. Searches for “AI jobs” and “AI course” both nearly doubled (+80%). Searches for “AI and business” doubled, while searches for “AI and start-ups” increased by 30%.

Paul Mayanja, acting Google SA country director, comments: “AI has the potential to create opportunities − from the extraordinary to the everyday − for everyone, bringing new waves of innovation, social and economic progress.

“It’s no surprise that the people of South Africa are already looking to make the most of this transformational technology, finding ways to learn more AI skills to boost their career, creativity and society.”

Furthermore, search interest in cyber security and AI doubled across SA, while people showed an interest in the future of AI for science.

Searches for AI and doctors doubled, while searches for AI and medicine increased by 50%, searches for AI and hospitals increased by 60%, and searches for AI and healthcare increased by 20%.

Google notes the search trends results come months after its global survey, “Our life with AI”, which showed that 88% of South Africans were interested in learning more about AI.

The survey also showed that 60% of South Africans were excited about AI, with 76% agreeing that “society as a whole” is likely to benefit from AI, states the internet search giant.