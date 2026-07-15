Southern African organisations rethink ERP support strategies amid cost, transformation pressure

Andrew Strachan, Director of Sales, Spinnaker Support Southern Africa.

Organisations across southern Africa are taking a closer look at their ERP support strategies as they face growing pressure to balance digital transformation goals with tighter budgets, operational complexity, and the need for measurable business value.

For many enterprises, ERP remains the foundation of core business operations, supporting functions such as finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources and reporting. But as these environments become more deeply embedded over time, organisations can find themselves under pressure to align with vendor-driven roadmaps, even when the timing or cost of major change do not match their own business priorities.

According to Andrew Strachan, Director of Sales at Spinnaker Support Southern Africa, that is leading more companies to reconsider the assumption that large-scale ERP migration is always the next logical step.

“Many organisations are stepping back and asking a simple but important question: what is the best use of limited budget and internal capacity right now?” says Strachan. “For some, a major ERP transformation may make sense. For others, the better path may be to continue running stable, proven systems with confidence while investing in the areas that will have the greatest business impact.”

A full ERP transformation programme can require significant investment in licensing, infrastructure, retraining, systems integration, process redesign and change management. In the current economic climate, many businesses are weighing those costs against other strategic priorities, including cyber security, analytics, data modernisation, resilience and customer-facing innovation.

This is one reason why third-party software support is attracting more attention as part of long-term enterprise application strategy. By extending support for stable ERP environments beyond the vendor’s standard model, organisations can gain more time to evaluate their options, reduce unnecessary disruption and make transformation decisions on their own timetable.

“The value of an alternative support model is not only about cost savings,” Strachan adds. “It is also about restoring choice. When businesses have more control over timing and support, they can align technology decisions more closely with operational needs and broader commercial goals.”

This flexibility is especially relevant in African markets, where organisations often need to balance global technology trends with local realities such as budget pressure, skills constraints, regulatory requirements and complex operating environments.

Spinnaker Support says the conversation is increasingly shifting from ‘when do we migrate?’ to ‘what is the smartest path for the business?’ That shift reflects a broader recognition that there is no single ERP strategy that fits every organisation and that maintaining stable systems while pursuing selective modernisation can, in many cases, be a sound business decision.

As interest in AI, automation and digital transformation continues to grow, many organisations are also taking a more measured approach to how and when those capabilities should be introduced into existing enterprise environments. Questions around data readiness, governance, integration and long-term cost models are becoming central to strategic planning, particularly for businesses operating complex ERP estates.

Spinnaker Support works with organisations that want a more flexible, business-led approach to enterprise software support, helping them maintain stable ERP and other enterprise application environments while creating more room for strategic decision-making.

For southern African organisations navigating long-term technology commitments, the company believes the priority is not change for its own sake, but making informed decisions that improve control, protect value and support the business on its own terms.



