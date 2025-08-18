SpaceX affirms support for SA’s empowerment laws

A view of SpaceX's first 60 Starlink satellites in orbit, still in stacked configuration, on 23 May 2019. (Source: SpaceX)

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has expressed support for South Africa’s broad-based black economic empowerment laws, while welcoming a policy directing the spectrum regulator to explore alternative solutions to expand broadband access.

In a submission to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, in ITWeb’s possession, SpaceX says “for clarity – SpaceX supports” and does not “seek any amendments to” either empowerment requirements or the need for companies to be registered in South Africa.

It notes, however, that the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has adopted a specific ownership requirement that is “extremely conservative and restrictive”.

It argues that the Electronic Communications Act allows the regulator to consider alternative solutions to ownership.

Companies providing telecoms services need to secure at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged South Africans to get a spectrum licence.

The submission, signed by Ryan Goodnight, senior director of Starlink Media Access, adds that the minister’s policy direction “appropriately directs ICASA to urgently consider alignment of its ownership regulations with the ICT Sector Code. This alignment is both legally required and practically necessary to achieve South Africa's broadband and empowerment objectives.”

In May, communications minister Solly Malatsi gazetted a draft policy direction that could allow Musk’s Starlink service to operate in South Africa. This sought to require ICASA to lower regulatory hurdles inhibiting investment.

Malatsi instructed ICASA to examine alternatives to direct empowerment, including equity equivalent investment programmes, as a mechanism to broaden broadband coverage.

Many see this as potentially paving the way for SpaceX to operate in South Africa without selling a stake in the company.

SpaceX operates Starlink, a low-Earth orbit satellite internet constellation, which provides coverage to over 60 countries. The company began launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

Promoting clarity

SpaceX notes that an alignment, and the recognition of equity equivalent investment programmes, “will provide much-needed regulatory certainty and foster investment in infrastructure essential for bridging the digital divide”.

“This approach is consistent with the global nature of multinational corporations' operations and provides an avenue for alternative ways to impact South Africa's socio-economic development,” Goodnight adds.

Malatsi previously said the draft policy direction aims to provide “much-needed” certainty to attract investment in the ICT sector, particularly regarding licensing for broadcasters, internet service providers, and mobile or fixed networks.

SpaceX said it looks forward to any further engagement required in the process.

The minister’s move in May, which had been in the works for a year, coincided with president Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to US president Donald Trump in Washington DC to seek favourable tariffs. The visit was unsuccessful, as Trump imposed 30% tariffs from 7 August.

South Africa subsequently announced intensified talks with the US, the pursuit of alternative markets, and plans to grow the local automotive industry through incentives.

Exports to the US account for about 7.5% of South Africa’s total exports.