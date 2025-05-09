SPAR2U app partners to fuel last-mile township deliveries

The partnerships will allow navigation of informal and rural settlements, using local knowledge and expertise.

Retail chain Spar has signed partnership deals with delivery apps KasiD and Delivery KA Speed, to facilitate the delivery of groceries via the SPAR2U app in townships.

Areas covered include Mamelodi, east of Pretoria; Ivory Park, Ekurhuleni; and Hammanskraal in Pretoria.

According to a statement, residents in these areas can now access SPAR2U by downloading the app and placing an order, and Spar’s partners will handle the delivery.

As on-demand shopping evolves rapidly in SA, the SPAR2U online delivery platform – launched by the Spar Group in July 2022 – seeks to simplify the way underserved communities buy food, it says.

While urban areas have quickly adopted online grocery shopping, rural and township communities have been underserved, due to logistical challenges, including a lack of navigation systems, high crime rates and poor infrastructure.

The new partnerships allow for seamless navigation of informal and rural settlements, using local knowledge and expertise, says Spar. They also reduce risks for delivery personnel, who otherwise struggle with unfamiliar and sometimes unsafe environments.

SPAR2U allows users to browse, select and order groceries directly from their nearest Spar store. Its nationwide coverage includes Kwikspar, Spar, Superspar and Tops at Spar stores.

“E-grocery growth will remain ahead of brick-and-mortar for the foreseeable future,” says Blake Raubenheimer, omnichannel executive at the Spar Group.

“The focus will shift to achieving profitability amid fierce competition. SPAR2U’s growth reflects significant momentum, providing an opportunity for effective online expansion.”

Spar says it will partner with other local providers to offer SPAR2U in townships across the country.

With the rise of e-commerce, on-demand last-mile delivery services have become a key strategy for retailers to increase sales, improve customer retention and stay competitive.

This has created new demand for mobility delivery services, as consumers no longer need to travel to stores to make purchases, but instead rely on home deliveries.

According to Spar, SPAR2U is gaining ground fast. From 87 sites in 2022, the platform was expanded to 525 by the end of September last year, and in 2025, the focus is to fuel expansion into township and underserved areas.

Recent trading statistics on the app indicate a 285% year-over-year surge in order volumes, creating sustainable value, it says.

The SPAR2U app is also a catalyst for job creation. As the service expands into more areas, it fuels demand for local delivery personnel, thereby generating employment opportunities in communities across the country, says the retailer.