Dr Jannie Zaaiman, CEO of the South Africa Information and Communication Technology Association, a non-governmental, non-profit professional body.

Dr Chris Barnard made medical history at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town on 3 December 1967 when he undertook the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant, removing the heart of 25-year-old Denise Darvall – who suffered fatal head injuries in a motor vehicle accident – once it stopped beating and placing it into Louis Washkansky’s chest.

Darvall’s heart had to be shocked into beating in Washkansky’s chest. Washkansky – a 53-year-old grocer with severe heart disease – lived for only 18 days before dying of pneumonia. However, his transplanted heart continued functioning until his death.

Barnard had for years, alongside other surgeons, been investigating heart transplants and other organs. He built on moons of experimental transplantation research by American surgeons Norman Shumway and Richard Lower, among others, including Soviet surgeon and transplantation pioneer Vladimir Petrovich Demikhov.

Barnard had visited Lower’s laboratory in 1966 to learn the technique and beat Shumway by about a month when he did the first transplant. In fact, some felt he had leapfrogged the American surgeons whose groundwork he built on when he imbued new life into a dying man.

Surgeons had proved they could replace a heart, but keeping the patient alive demanded advances well beyond the operating theatre.

The operation prompted a wave of transplants – more than 100 in 1968 alone – but poor survival, with only about a third of patients living beyond three months, led many centres to stop. Then, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, came cyclosporine, an immunosuppressant that transformed transplant medicine by lessening the chances of a heart being rejected by the recipient’s immune system.

More technology included pacemakers, which pre-dated Barnard’s transplant, regulated the heartbeat with electrical impulses, while the first implantable defibrillator went into a patient in 1980. Surgeons had proved they could replace a heart, but keeping the patient alive demanded advances well beyond the operating theatre.

Pump it up

Many more innovations are fascinating in their own right, and I recommend some light reading because there isn’t enough space here for all the detail. I have just finished Heartbreaker by James-Brent Styan, which details just Barnard’s part.

Beyond the amazing stories lies a substantial amount of engineering. The heart-lung machine, in successful clinical use since 1953, made surgery like Barnard’s possible. During the operation, it took over circulation, adding oxygen to the blood and removing carbon dioxide before returning it to the body.

In one design, two rotating rollers compress flexible silicone tubing, pushing blood through the circuit like a peristaltic pump, while a heat exchanger cools or rewarms the patient’s body and filters and sensors remove air and monitor pressure and flow.

Materials advanced just as dramatically, from glass, metal and rubber, to disposable plastic tubing and polymer membranes.

Sixteen months after Barnard’s transplant, in April 1969, American cardiac surgeon Denton Cooley implanted a double-ventricle artificial heart invented by Argentinian surgeon Domingo Liotta. It kept the patient alive for nearly three days until a donor heart became available.

Two artificial chambers reproduced the functions of the right and left ventricles, made of flexible Dacron fabric and Silastic silicone-based material, with four Wada-Cutter hingeless valves controlling blood entering and leaving. Dacron-lined (polyester with a fancy name) connections attached the device to the patient’s blood vessels, while a pneumatic console drove flexible diaphragms back and forth with compressed air.

The Liotta-Cooley heart was essentially a pair of artificial bellows, with valves ensuring blood moved in the correct direction. The 1982 Jarvik-7 was intended for permanent use, and Barney Clark lived with it for 112 days, tethered to a large external pneumatic air compressor that powered the implanted heart.

Under pressure

Coming full circle to South Africa, Winston Wicomb and his colleagues Cooper and Novitzky developed a portable system that continuously circulated cold preservation fluid through a donor heart, negating the need for sterile containers packed with ice.

The elegant part was the airlift pump: pressurised oxygen both oxygenated and circulated the fluid, with no moving mechanical parts and no electricity.

And things sped up from there. Left ventricular assist devices with magnetically levitated rotors, cardiac resynchronisation therapy and battery-powered systems that keep a donor heart warm and perfused outside the body – alternatives to cold storage, which remains in use – all followed in the decades after.

Washkansky’s transplanted heart was still beating when he died. This journey from Barnard creating history, to artificial hearts that keep blood pumping when ours no longer can is one of profound engineering and sheer determination. But it was still plumbing: pumps, valves, tubing and spare parts. Medicine could swap what failed, but it couldn’t yet read the instructions that built the heart in the first place.