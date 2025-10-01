Spectrum Switch showcases TVWS, dynamic spectrum access innovation at GovTech 2025

Spectrum Switch, an innovative technology for enabling deployment of affordable broadband connectivity, exhibited at GovTech 2025, held from 8 to 10 September at Durban ICC. As an SME with a sponsored stand, Spectrum Switch highlighted its TVWS (Television White Spaces) solution designed to expand rural broadband and support 5G/4G/IEEE 802.xx networks through cost-effective fixed wireless access (FWA).

Siyethaba Mthembu at GovTech 2025.

Its technology leverages TVWS to enable long-distance wireless communication, penetrating physical obstacles to deliver broadband over tens of kilometres without spectrum licensing fees. It integrates easily with existing core networks, simplifying rural expansion and enabling various applications such as IOT (internet of things), smart agriculture, e-learning, e-health, security and CCTV networks.

At GovTech 2025, Spectrum Switch engaged with MNOs, MVNOs, MVNEs, government departments and entities including Msunduzi Municipality, EC Treasury and SITA, generating strong leads and reinforcing its position in the public sector ICT landscape. The company offers up to 30% reduction in total cost of ownership for operators, lowered communication costs for remote users and expert consulting for OEMs.

Moses Nkosi at GovTech 2025.

The event underscored the government focus on digital service delivery, public-private partnerships and empowering local SMEs through FWA innovation. Siyethaba Mthembu, Development Officer, said: "GovTech 2025 is a landmark platform that exemplifies how technology can be a true catalyst for inclusive growth and digital empowerment. Spectrum Switch is committed to leveraging innovative spectrum solutions through TVWS technology to bridge the digital divide, enabling connectivity that fuels socio-economic development in rural and underserved communities. Our participation underscores the vital role local SMEs play in shaping South Africa’s digital future through meaningful collaboration and cutting-edge innovation."

This achievement was made possible by the sponsorship of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), whose support enabled Spectrum Switch’s participation and recognition to DigiTech, who nominated the company as one of the SMEs selected for this prestigious initiative. Spectrum Switch’s presence at GovTech 2025 marks a milestone in expanding smarter, inclusive connectivity solutions for underserved communities, positioning them as a key partner for MNOs, MVNOs and MVNEs seeking cost-effective broadband through IOT-enabled FWA networks.

