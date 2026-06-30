Speed, trust and resilience no longer optional in digital transformation

Grant Phillips, group CEO of E4.

As South African businesses continue to navigate economic pressure, rapid technological change and rising customer expectations, organisations that invest in digital trust, operational speed and human-centred design are best positioned to compete and grow in volatile markets.

That is the view of Grant Phillips, group CEO of e4, who says 2025 marked a decisive shift in how businesses approach digital transformation. Phillips believes the common thread across industries this year was a move from experimentation to execution.

“In 2025, we saw many organisations move past asking whether digital transformation is necessary to asking how fast they can do it without compromising trust. That’s a meaningful change,” says Phillips.

According to him, this shift reflects growing pressure on leadership teams to deliver tangible outcomes from digital investments while maintaining security, compliance and customer confidence.

Digital property and banking: from efficiency to advantage

Property and banking transformation once again dominated the digital agenda in 2025. As lenders faced ongoing margin pressure alongside heightened customer expectations, Phillips says the focus shifted decisively towards end-to-end digitisation across the property lifecycle.

“Every day shaved off a property transaction isn’t just an operational win – it has a real financial impact for banks and a very human impact for buyers,” he explains. “Speed has become a competitive advantage, not a nice-to-have.”

Phillips notes that digital tools are no longer viewed purely as cost-saving mechanisms, but as strategic enablers that unlock earlier revenue recognition, reduce risk and improve customer experience at scale.

As most South African home loans now touch e4 technology in some form, the company’s role increasingly sits behind the scenes – quietly connecting banks, attorneys, buyers and regulators through secure digital ecosystems.

“Our job isn’t to replace people in the process, but to remove friction between them,” says Phillips. “When the ecosystem works better together, everyone benefits.”

Competition reshapes lending strategies

In a year marked by cautious interest rate cycles and intensified competition, e4’s insights highlighted how banks are being forced to rethink traditional lending models. “We’re seeing a clear move away from competing purely on interest rates,” Phillips says. “Banks are differentiating through experience – faster approvals, smoother switching, and services that support the full homeownership journey.” He adds that this evolution signals a deeper shift in mindset within the financial services sector.

“Operational efficiency and customer experience are no longer separate conversations. They’re two sides of the same strategy,” he explains. “If a process is slow or fragmented, customers feel it immediately – and they’re far less willing to tolerate it than they were even a few years ago.”

Trust, technology and resilience

Beyond property and banking, Phillips says 2025 reinforced the importance of trust and resilience as foundations for digital transformation, particularly as technologies such as AI become more deeply embedded in business operations.

“Technology can accelerate outcomes, but without governance, security and accountability, it also accelerates risk,” he says. “The organisations that are succeeding are the ones that understand that trust must be designed into systems from day one.” He adds that resilience is no longer about reacting to disruption, but about building organisations capable of adapting continuously.

“Volatility is no longer the exception – it’s the operating environment. Businesses that build speed, trust and adaptability into their DNA are the ones that will endure.”

As organisations experience another year of rapid change, Phillips believes the lessons of 2025 are clear. “Digital transformation is no longer a standalone initiative or a technology programme,” he concludes. “It’s about creating systems and cultures that perform under pressure. Speed, trust and resilience are no longer optional – they are the price of entry for modern business.”