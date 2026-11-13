Spinnaker Support sets out cyber security priorities for African organisations amid AI risks

Spinnaker Support webinar.

African organisations should combine layered security controls, clear AI governance and tested recovery plans to protect enterprise systems as artificial intelligence changes how software vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited, Spinnaker Support executives said during a webinar.

The webinar, “Security in the Age of AI: Protecting Third Party Supported Enterprise Software in Africa”, was facilitated by Andrew Strachan, Sales Director at Spinnaker Support South Africa. The discussion featured Craig Savage, Vice-President of Cyber Security, and Mark Fetches, Global Chief Technology Officer, from Spinnaker Support, and examined how established security guidance applies to AI-related threats, legacy enterprise software and changing security requirements.

The speakers said patching remains important but cannot protect an enterprise environment on its own. They pointed to identity controls, network segmentation, continuous monitoring and effective recovery plans as parts of a layered approach. Where legacy systems no longer receive vendor patches, organisations can reduce exposure by restricting access, isolating exposed systems and strengthening threat detection.

A risk-based approach can help organisations direct security investment according to the importance of each system, available resources and the potential operational impact of a failure. The discussion also highlighted the role of experienced technical specialists in maintaining secure, dependable environments and supporting business continuity where organisations operate outside traditional vendor support.

The speakers urged organisations to set clear rules for the use of AI tools, define what business data may be entered into them and educate employees about the risks of using unauthorised platforms. They also discussed data sovereignty and privacy, including where information is stored, who can access it and how AI platforms use it.

For organisations handling personal information in South Africa, these issues sit alongside existing legal duties. Section 19 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) requires responsible parties to take appropriate, reasonable technical and organisational measures to protect the integrity and confidentiality of personal information, identify foreseeable risks and review safeguards as risks change.

Organisations operating across African markets also need to understand the data-protection requirements that apply in each jurisdiction. The webinar discussion emphasised that technology decisions should reflect business risk, security requirements and operational resilience, rather than being driven solely by vendor upgrade cycles.

The full webinar is available at https://www.spinnakersupport.com/resources/webinars/ai-security-third-party-support-africa/