Spinnaker Support to lead CxO Series conversation on taking back control of enterprise technology

CxO Series.

As South African organisations face mounting pressure to modernise technology, control costs and reduce operational risk, independent software support is gaining traction as a strategic alternative to traditional vendor support models.

On 3 September 2026, Spinnaker Support will sponsor and lead an exclusive executive discussion at the CxO Series Executive Roundtable, convening senior business and technology leaders to examine how enterprises can regain control of their technology strategies, investment priorities and long-term roadmaps.

Representing Spinnaker Support at the event will be Teko Mojaki, Managing Director of Spinnaker Support South Africa; Andrew Strachan, Sales Director; and Nivash Phunwasi, Senior Account Executive. Together, they will share insights into how organisations can use independent software support to lower costs, extend the life of critical enterprise systems and make technology decisions based on business needs rather than vendor-imposed timelines.

Reclaiming control of the technology roadmap

The roundtable discussion will address several of the most pressing issues facing enterprise organisations today, including:

Reducing software support costs without compromising service quality.

Extending the value of Oracle, SAP and VMware environments.

Minimising dependence on vendor-driven upgrade cycles.

Regaining control of technology roadmaps

Aligning technology investments more closely with business priorities.

“Too many organisations are making technology decisions based on vendor timelines rather than business priorities,” said Mojaki. “Independent software support gives enterprises the freedom to decide when to upgrade, when to modernise and where to invest on their own terms.”

For Spinnaker Support, participation in the CxO Series represents an opportunity to elevate the conversation beyond traditional software maintenance and towards a broader discussion about strategic technology governance. The session will highlight how organisations can build more flexible, cost-effective and future-ready IT environments while reducing unnecessary external pressure on their decision-making.

Trusted globally. Proven locally

Spinnaker Support is a global provider of independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP and VMware. The company helps organisations reduce support costs, extend the life of existing technology investments and regain control of their technology roadmaps.

About the CxO Series

The CxO Series brings together senior business and technology leaders through exclusive executive discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of business.