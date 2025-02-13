St Mary's School partners with Logiscool to boost digital literacy

St Mary's School and Logiscool announce a strategic partnership to enhance digital literacy among students through a coding education programme, preparing them for a tech-driven future.

St Mary’s School and Logiscool have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing digital literacy among students through a coding education programme. According to the two entities, the collaboration is designed to equip the next generation of learners with essential digital skills, fostering innovation, creativity and responsible digital citizenship.

In a joint statement, St Mary’s School, Waverley, noted the importance of preparing its students for a future dominated by technology. It added that the partnership with Logiscool, a company in the digital education space, brings a comprehensive, structured coding curriculum to the school, empowering students to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.

“The digital literacy programme designed specifically for high school students includes Logiscool’s globally recognised MIX Python curriculum, which provides a seamless transition from visual-based programming to advanced, written code-based learning. This curriculum will introduce students to key concepts such as Python coding, generative AI and internet safety, ensuring they develop critical problem-solving, collaboration and creative thinking skills,” reads the statement.

In addition to directly benefiting students, this partnership also focuses on empowering teachers through a train-the-teacher model. Logiscool will provide St Mary’s educators with the tools, resources and training needed to deliver the curriculum, ensuring long-term sustainability and seamless integration into the school’s existing educational framework.

Lilian Stichling, head of IT at St Mary's Senior School, said: “I am excited about our collaboration with Logiscool to enrich our Grade 8 IT curriculum. Logiscool offers a well-structured and fun curriculum, and their pedagogical approach effectively engages students by focusing on projects where they can see their progress and success. The standout feature is their coding platform, which brilliantly displays block code alongside Python syntax, providing our students with a remarkable learning advantage.”