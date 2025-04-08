Standard Bank announces UniHack competition winners

The UniHack competition highlights Standard Bank's commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting innovation in the ICT sector.

Standard Bank has announced the winners of its third annual UniHack Competition, held last week in Cape Town.

Thirteen teams of students competed in the two-day competition. According to Standard Bank, this year's event showcased incredible talent and harnessed technology to address South African challenges in education, mental health and support for people with disabilities.

Gerald Perumal, Standard Bank technology head of strategy enablement, said: “The UniHack Competition has once again highlighted the exceptional talent and innovative spirit of our young participants. Their ability to adapt and design applications to solve challenging problems in these areas is truly inspiring. The innovative use of AI and machine learning, along with the exceptional adaptation and design of code, has demonstrated the potential of technology to create meaningful solutions.”

By fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, UniHack aims to build a pipeline of skilled professionals who can contribute to the growth and development of SA's ICT sector, Standard Bank said.

Winners of the UniHack Competition

The High Five team emerged victorious, developing an app called Handy, which caters to the needs of the hearing-impaired community in SA. Handy can read sign language and translate it into text in real-time, enabling teachers, students and professionals to communicate more seamlessly and directly. The project team included members from Stellenbosch University, namely Justin Dietrich, Vutivi Makubela and Bailey McJarrow, as well as Oluphi Vukaphi and Nabeelah Khan from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

In second place was My EduVault, an AI-powered, multilingual platform designed to make education in SA more accessible. It offers NSC-aligned resources, interactive quizzes and 24/7 AI support to engage and tailor learning to each student’s needs. Powered by Standard Bank, this initiative aims to build a strong customer bond by helping both parents and children achieve a matric education.

The AI Mental Health Solution Team came in third place. This team built an AI-powered mental health solution that integrates informed AI assistance and peer-to-peer chat rooms with African language support. This approach aims to provide accessible mental health support to individuals across SA.

Standard Bank added that it remains committed to nurturing young talent and promoting continuous learning and development. “By providing a platform for young talent to showcase their skills and develop innovative solutions, Standard Bank is helping to shape the future of South Africa's ICT sector and drive the country's growth and development,” it said.