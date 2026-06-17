Standard Bank Connect joins eSIM space

Standard Bank Connect aims for eSIM to be a meaningful share of its subscriber base by the end of 2026.

Mobile virtual network operator ( MVNO ) Standard Bank Connect has introduced its eSIM offering.

An eSIM is a digital SIM embedded directly into compatible smartphones and devices. It allows customers to activate mobile services digitally and store multiple profiles on a single device.

In a statement, Standard Bank Connect says the eSIM service is available on existing mobile plans, with prepaid eSIM options expected to follow.

“While eSIM technology is not new, delivering it through a trusted banking platform unlocks additional value for customers, from enhanced security and protection, to seamless integration with their financial and lifestyle needs,” says Standard Bank Connect executive head Kartik Mistry.

Standard Bank Connect is big-four bank Standard Bank’s MVNO. In June 2024, it was rebranded from Standard Bank Mobile to Standard Bank Connect.

According to the bank, its MVNO now serves more than 350 000 subscribers, with continued year-on-year growth.

Standard Bank Connect’s eSIM launch aligns with “growing demand” for flexible mobile solutions, it states.

This, as industry estimates suggest that a large majority of mobile users in South Africa actively use more than one SIM.

“The continued shift toward multi-SIM usage underpins our expansion into eSIM. Our ambition is to see eSIM become a meaningful share of our customer base by the end of 2026,” says Mistry.