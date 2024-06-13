Standard Bank enters MVNO collaboration with MTN

Standard Bank takes advantage of the growing MVNO market as it partners with MTN SA.

Big-four bank Standard Bank has announced its new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) collaboration with MTN SA.

As part of its strategic telecoms direction, the bank says Standard Bank Mobile will now be called Standard Bank Connect and will introduce new data and voice packages.

“We are excited to collaborate with MTN and have the opportunity to provide our customers with a range of newly-differentiated mobile plans,” says Kartik Mistry, head of Standard Bank Connect.

“The transition will be gradual, where we invite our customers to join us on our pilot programme, helping us to build meaningful services together and experiencing Standard Bank on MTN’s wide network.”

An MVNO is a telecommunications company that provides mobile phone services but does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it operates. Instead, MVNOs lease network services from traditional mobile network operators at wholesale rates and then resell those services to customers under their own brand.

According to an Africa Analysis report, SA is set to witness an uptick in MVNO SIM cards in the coming years, with significant growth in the MVNO market over the past three years.

The report points out there are 17 operational MVNOs in the South African market, primarily supported by two host mobile network operators – Cell C and MTN.

Introduced in 2018, Standard Bank’s MVNO offering has over 300 000 mobile customers, it says.

“MTN is delighted to partner with Standard Bank, a trusted brand in South Africa and across the African continent. Our aim is to create shared value by placing our partners at the centre of all we do, while fulfilling our vision that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life,” comments Quintus de Beer, chief wholesale officer at MTN SA.

According to a statement, Standard Bank offers two main types of connectivity packages: Connected Circle and Connected Gigs Plans.

The Connected Circle Plans cater to customers seeking voice and data connectivity, with options like Connected Circle Starter, Lite, Plus and Pro. For data-centric customers, the Connected Gigs Plans offer data bundles at competitive prices. Customers can also purchase airtime bundles for voice and SMS usage on these plans, according to the bank.

Qualifying Connected Circle and Connected Gigs plans also include monthly discounts on tech accessories of up to 50% through its partnership with Dress Your Tech.

“Standard Bank Connect represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our customers with end-to-end connectivity solutions that are tailored to offer more simplicity, more value and greater flexibility,” concludes Mistry.