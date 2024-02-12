Standard Bank, Dimension Data make sizeable investments to ensure inclusivity for 2024 Pro-Am Sunshine Tour, European Challenge Tour

The 29th year of the tournament marks the second time that both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at the same venue aiming to make the event inclusively on par.

Dimension Data, which positions itself as a leading IT solutions and technology provider, is once again hosting its unique four-day Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour co-sanctioned golf tournament at the prestigious Montagu, Outeniqua and The Links golf courses at Fancourt, in the Western Cape. The event will run from 14-18 February 2024, in partnership with Standard Bank.

The inaugural Pro-Am Tournament took place in 1996, and the event has, for the past 28 years, brought together some of Dimension Data’s top business partners and the cream of South Africa and Europe’s professional golfing crop. This year is set to continue that tradition.

The opportunity to play like a pro, with the pros, is especially pertinent for the 44 amateur women players, who represent a variety of influential decision-makers and C-suite executives in the USA, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The 2024 tournament's proactive approach to promoting equality on the golf course is one of its most important features and demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity. The tournament sends a strong message that talent knows no gender by including female players alongside their male counterparts.

“Dimension Data’s partnership with Standard Bank is aimed at promoting and elevating women’s golf,” explains Nompumelelo Mokou, Chief of Staff at Dimension Data. “We are committed to enabling the development of women's golf, and this tournament provides the platform to do so as it places a strong emphasis on the inclusion, growth and performance of professional women golfers in Africa and beyond our borders."

Along with men and women playing on the same courses, the increased prize money for the 2024 event is also levelling the playing field. Mokou continues: “This move is not just about financial parity; it is a statement that ladies golfers deserve the same recognition, respect and rewards as their male counterparts. This can have a cascading effect, inspiring more young girls to take up golf and pursue their passion for the sport.”

The Dimension Data Ladies’ Pro-Am will receive the same level of television exposure on SuperSport, with the channel broadcasting the event live over the four days for both the ladies and men’s fields. This strengthens and emphasises the idea that the roles of both men and women on the greens are equally important and worth showcasing.

Dimension Data's partnership with Standard Bank is well aligned, as both organisations possess a shared vision and commitment to promoting and developing women's golf. Both companies are invested in growing the sport, creating more opportunities for women and celebrating women’s talent, and the partnership has been integral in ensuring the prize fund for the ladies meets that of the men.

Jacques Els, Head of Wealth and Investment at Standard Bank South Africa, says: “We firmly believe that investing in equal pay for female sports is not just a matter of fairness, it's a strategic imperative for our country’s growth. Our commitment to inclusivity extends beyond banking, recognising the pivotal role sports play in shaping societal norms. By ensuring equal pay for female athletes, we contribute to dismantling gender disparities, fostering a more equitable society. In sports, as in business, talent knows no gender. Empowering female athletes with fair compensation not only recognises their dedication, but also inspires the next generation of leaders. As we invest in the future, we are championing equality on and off the playing field, fostering a nation where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to excel and contribute to our collective success."

The tournament will also have a strong sustainability focus to support Dimension Data’s global sustainability commitment by partnering with Chedza to raise funds for solar backpacks that will benefit the local community of George.

“Inclusivity in sports is not just a buzzword, it is a necessity for the growth and evolution of any discipline. The 2024 Pro-Am golf tournament's unwavering commitment to supporting women players is a significant step towards a more inclusive and equitable future for golf. Representation matters. This premier event allows us to showcase our commitment to inclusivity, as well as the strength of our partnerships,” concludes Mokou.