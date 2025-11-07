Standard Bank expands Home Affairs services

Standard Bank is one of the financial institutions that have partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to bring government services closer to communities.

Standard Bank has completed the procurement of devices and infrastructure required to expand Department of Home Affairs (DHA) services to 20 additional branches from early 2026.

This forms part of the DHA’s new digital partnership model, which aims to make public services more accessible through collaboration with the private sector. Two Standard Bank branches are already piloting the new system.

The expansion builds on Standard Bank’s existing DHA service offering, which allows clients to apply for and collect smart IDs and passports at select branches. With the next phase of implementation now underway, the bank says it is focused on ensuring operational readiness and delivering a secure, seamless and client-friendly experience.

“We’ve moved from concept to execution, and the fact that we’ve already secured the infrastructure for 20 new branches shows how serious we are about making this service accessible to more South Africans,” says Marius Le Roux, Standard Bank head of client experience for personal and private banking.

“It’s about convenience, yes, but it’s also about dignity and inclusion, providing access to essential government services to more of our clients.”

Branches have been selected to ensure geographic diversity to serve communities where access to DHA services is limited.

Testing, testing…

Standard Bank is working with the DHA in the integration and testing phase, aligning systems, technologies and processes before full rollout. Two pilot branches have been selected to trial the new systems in real-world conditions, a key step in ensuring readiness to scale.

Staff members at these pilot sites have undergone specialised training, and the infrastructure has been configured to support biometric data capture, secure document handling and real-time integration with DHA platforms.

The bank has also invested in cyber security and digital integration to ensure the service is secure and scalable.

Clients can visit a participating Standard Bank branch to apply for their smart ID or passport. The process includes biometric verification, such as fingerprint scanning and photo capture, with assistance from a consultant.

Once the application is submitted and payment is made via Standard Bank’s Internet Banking platform, clients receive updates until their document is ready for collection at the same branch.

While Standard Bank facilitates biometric capture and document handover, the DHA remains responsible for appointment scheduling, document processing and turnaround times.

“It is very encouraging to see the commitment of partners in the banking industry, like Standard Bank, who are moving with real urgency to invest in this visionary digital service delivery model,” says minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber.

“By working together and through digital transformation, we are set to expand inclusion and access to Home Affairs services in underserved areas on an unprecedented scale.”

Capitec and First National Bank were the first two banks to partner with the DHA to enable citizens to apply for smart IDs and passports via banking applications, as part of an effort to address fraud linked to the old green ID books.

Standard Bank soon followed, after which Absa revealed it had also teamed up with the DHA.