Home affairs taps banking apps to tackle ID theft

FNB and Capitec will offer smart IDs through apps. (Image by Nicola Mawson)

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is partnering with banks to enable citizens to apply for smart IDs and passports via banking applications, as part of an effort to address fraud linked to the old green ID books.

Capitec and First National Bank (FNB) are the first financial institutions to integrate ID applications into their apps. The department unveiled the technology this morning at FNB and Capitec branches in Cape Town, as it seeks to replace more green ID books.

A source close to the project told ITWeb it will be possible to apply for smart IDs and passports via the banking app, without visiting the DHA website or offices.

In future, the “ideal scenario” would see biometrics – including facial recognition and fingerprints – captured directly on mobile devices, removing the need for in-person visits altogether. “That’s future talk,” the source says.

The DHA says the green ID book has “unacceptable vulnerability to fraud and identity theft”.

However, there are concerns that this new partnership could create other opportunities for fraud.

Researcher Jacqui Muller, from Belgium Campus iTversity, notes that while the partnerships could reach more people, depending on branch locations, there is also a risk that people unfamiliar with app-based banking could fall victim to fraud if individuals posing as DHA agents offer assistance.

“While I don’t have enough information yet to draw solid conclusions, it is possible that this solution is introducing an element of risk for those people who have never used a banking app before. They may be conned into accepting help from a trickster, who could then use their details to steal their identity,” says Muller.

The DHA’s current partnership with banks, which began a decade ago, allows bookings for ID and passport applications at 30 bank branches across five banks.

The new “digital partnership model” will expand this to “hundreds more bank branches in both urban and rural areas across South Africa, as well as to digital banking applications,” says the department.

The expansion forms part of a Cabinet target in the Medium-Term Development Plan for the DHA to provide services in 1 000 bank branches by 2029. The department says the new model will replace “costly duplication of home affairs staff and hardware inside bank branches” and make use of technology to expand services.

Capitec says that “beyond convenience, this initiative is about making a difference by providing simple and accessible services”. It adds that the partnership “seeks to build a future where getting vital documents is even more seamless and secure,” which will be enabled through its “robust security infrastructure and digital technology”.

FNB says it will, in the coming months, allow customers to apply for smart ID or passport reissuance through its banking app or the DHA’s online booking system. Customers will be able to choose delivery to their address or collection at selected FNB branches. Those needing assistance can still visit designated branches for photographs, fingerprints and collection. A tracking feature will allow applicants to monitor the progress of their documents.

The DHA says the new model will also make it easier for people in rural areas to access services. According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s 2020 State of the ICT Sector report, 91% of South Africans own a smartphone. Data from digital trends firm Kepios indicates that 74.7% of South Africans had internet access in January 2024.

FNB says since the initial partnership in 2015, it has issued more than 570 000 smart IDs and passports through seven participating branches. CEO Harry Kellan says smart IDs and passports are needed for applying for basic services, opening bank accounts, seeking employment and travelling.

FNB Points of Presence CEO Zibu Nqala adds that FNB seeks to enable every branch to assist customers with the service. “This will ensure representation across all provinces and allow us to continue providing convenient, community-focused services in partnership with the DHA.”

Capitec says it will roll out the service at 10 branches initially, expanding to 100 branches by early 2026.

FNB CEO Harry Kellan adds that the partnership’s potential to reach millions of South Africans through its systems and infrastructure “is what real help is all about, continuing to support everyday South Africans”.