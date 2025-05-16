Standard Bank veteran appointed as CIO of Liberty

Theo Skosana, new CIO of Liberty.

Liberty, a division of the Standard Bank Group, has appointed Theo Skosana as chief information officer (CIO), effective 1 June.

In a statement, the insurer says Skosana is a seasoned IT executive with over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, 19 of which were spent at Standard Bank Group, where he held various leadership roles across different business areas.

It notes that his strong technical expertise, combined with his strategic leadership, has been instrumental in driving large-scale digital transformation initiatives that have redefined client value propositions in the financial services sector.

Prior to his appointment as CIO of Liberty, Skosana held senior positions within Standard Bank Group, where he successfully led complex technology agendas that resulted in significant business impact, it adds.

The insurer notes his leadership has been key in aligning IT operations with business objectives, improving efficiency and ensuring secure, scalable technology solutions.

According to the company, in his new role, Skosana will focus on defining and executing the cluster’s technology and digital strategies, ensuring the company’s IT operations are aligned with its business growth ambitions.

Skosana holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the University of Pretoria and is a recognised thought leader in the IT space, says Liberty.

“We are excited to welcome Theo to the Standard Bank Insurance and Asset Management family. His extensive experience in IT leadership, his strategic vision and his proven ability to drive transformative technology solutions make him the ideal person to lead our technology function as we continue to grow and innovate,” says Yuresh Maharaj, CEO of Insurance and Asset Management, a division of Standard Bank Group.