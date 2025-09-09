Standard Bank, VUT partner to drive green energy innovation

Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank SA, and Professor Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal at VUT.

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT), in partnership with Standard Bank, unveiled the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy last week. According to Professor Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal of VUT, the facility is set to position SA at the forefront of hydrogen energy innovation.

Speaking to ITWeb at the launch, Ndlovu highlighted the critical role hydrogen will play in the country’s transition to cleaner energy. He said hydrogen has the potential to produce substantial energy for multiple applications, while directly contributing to reducing carbon emissions and boosting SA’s economy.

“The use of hydrogen is going to produce substantial energy that could be used for different things. We hope that we are going to use cleaner resources to produce energy. Part of climate change and our role in that is that we have to ensure that we reduce carbon emissions, and the use of hydrogen is directly related to that,” Ndlovu said.

He emphasised the importance of industry collaboration, noting the involvement of partners such as the National Advisory Council of Innovation, Eskom, ArcelorMittal and Sasol. “Even within the university, this is not just science – it also requires humanities and management. We have to work together to make sure that we are able to produce the research required, develop the skills necessary and ensure continuous innovation in hydrogen energy,” he added.

Standard Bank has played a pivotal role in supporting the project, which was first soft launched in March this year. Last week’s launch marks phase one of its investment, part of the bank’s broader commitment to financing sustainable solutions and Africa’s green energy transition.

Delivering the keynote address, Simone Cooper, head of business and commercial banking at Standard Bank South Africa, said hydrogen represents one of the most promising frontiers for SA’s sustainable future.

“By investing in this centre of excellence, Standard Bank is helping unlock the potential of research, academia and finance working together to solve pressing energy challenges. Our commitment is not only to back innovation but also to ensure that solutions are inclusive, scalable and capable of driving economic growth across the country and continent,” she said.

She pointed to the Hydrogen Society Roadmap adopted by government as a framework for decarbonising heavy transport and energy-intensive industries, positioning the country as a global player in green hydrogen production. “Hydrogen is not just an environmental solution, it is an economic and social opportunity,” Cooper said. She added that the new centre will serve as a hub for research, technology transfer and skills development.

The facility has already attracted strong international interest, including partners from Europe, Asia and Latin America, highlighting its potential to drive meaningful impact both regionally and globally. VUT joins the 13-partner European consortium on hydrogen innovation as the only African institution represented in the collaboration.

She added that regionally, the centre will increase the pool of skilled professionals in green technology, boost the competitiveness of local industries and foster collaboration between academia, industry and government. “Nationally, it positions South Africa as a serious player in the global hydrogen economy, contributing to research, manufacturing and technology development at the highest level.”

Cooper highlighted that innovation is not a destination, but a continuous process. “The Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy is more than a building or a project, it is a commitment to sustainability, to progress and to the power of partnership.”