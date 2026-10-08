Starlink rival maps out SA strategy beyond satellite broadband

Amazon is positioning LEO connectivity as a complement to fibre, wireless and mobile networks across South Africa and Africa. (Image created via Gemini)

Amazon Leo plans to bring its direct-to-device (D2D), low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite service to South Africa from around 2028, as the satellite broadband provider expands its local offerings beyond fixed connectivity.

This was revealed by Mark Anderson, head of consumer operations at Amazon Leo EMEA, speaking during a panel discussion yesterday at Conext 2026, Digital Council Africa’s annual event.

The Amazon satellite network is designed to deliver high-speed internet to areas beyond the reach of fibre and fixed wireless infrastructure.

Anderson told discussion moderator, Digital Council Africa CEO Juanita Clark, that the company has applied for the necessary regulatory licensing and is engaging mobile operators to introduce the mobile-based service locally.

“We have applied for licences to bring direct-to-device services, and we see this as being very complementary to the fixed broadband business that we are launching very soon in South Africa. We are working with operators to bring that service, probably from around 2028,” he explained.

Anderson noted the D2D offering would form part of Amazon Leo’s broader connectivity strategy, with SA being among the markets where the company intends to work with established telcos, rather than operate solely as a direct-to-consumer provider.

Also known as direct-to-cell, direct-to-device is a satellite technology that allows standard, unmodified mobile phones and internet of things devices to connect straight to a satellite in orbit without needing a satellite dish, external antenna, or a special app.

It relies on the normal chips already inside smartphones, or uses shared mobile spectrum paired with network operators.

“We've just signed a global deal with Globalstar, and that gives us some really critical spectrum, but also gives us access to some technology that would accelerate our plans to bring direct-to-device,” Anderson continued.

D2D satellite connectivity has been controversial in recent years because it blurs traditional telecommunication boundaries, pitting satellite operators against terrestrial mobile network operators (MNOs) over spectrum rights, regulatory authority and market control.

According to legal firm Werksmans Attorneys, satellite operators offering D2D services are often not subject to the same regulatory requirements, such as spectrum fees, consumer protection rules and infrastructure commitments as traditional MNOs – distorting the market and undermining long-term local telecoms investments.

Asked if he views the service as controversial, Anderson pointed out that the company expects the service to complement, rather than replace, existing terrestrial connectivity networks.

“We don't see direct-to-device as particularly controversial. We see satellite broadband and direct-to-device as being really complementary. If anyone has access to a fibre service, they should definitely use fibre because it is easily the best option, but the direct-to-device and the broadband we are bringing are about filling the gaps where traditional networks don't reach,” he stated.

Mark Anderson, head of consumer operations at Amazon Leo EMEA.

Herotel deal opens SA market

Herotel and Amazon announced in July that the local internet service provider (ISP) would distribute Amazon Leo’s satellite broadband service in SA from 2027 under its new evry service.

The partnership is intended to give Herotel another technology with which to reach customers in areas beyond the reach of fibre and fixed wireless infrastructure.

Van Zyl Botha, co-founder and CEO of Herotel, also a panellist at the Conext 2026 event, said the decision was linked to the company’s broader focus on extending connectivity beyond its existing fibre footprint.

“Connectivity access is important to our country. We have always had a wireless component to our business; it is not just fibre, and we see this as another way of connecting customers,” Botha commented.

Owned by Maziv, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vumatel, Herotel is the largest fibre ISP in SA and the third-largest fibre network operator behind Vumatel and Openserve.

Botha added the company had been looking at different technologies that could provide customers with high-speed connectivity, rather than relying on a single access network.

“The Amazon Leo agreement therefore adds satellite connectivity to Herotel’s existing mix of technologies, with the company able to use the service in locations where extending terrestrial infrastructure can be challenging.

“If we can bring another technology to many people, we think we can grow the economy because those people can participate. When you connect people, there is economic growth,” he said.

Anderson said Amazon Leo’s approach would differ by market, with the company operating as an end-to-end ISP in some regions, while relying on strategic local partners in markets where local knowledge and distribution capabilities are particularly important.

“In parts of the world where Amazon doesn't have that core understanding of the physical geography and demographics, we want to work with partners. South Africa is a great example of how we can scale a global business very quickly by working with a small number of partners to drive adoption,” Anderson pointed out.

He added that the Herotel agreement was Amazon Leo’s first distribution partnership with an ISP in Africa, with further partnerships expected as the satellite network expands across the continent and other markets.

The agreement comes as Starlink remains unable to launch commercial services in South Africa because it has yet to secure the electronic communications licences required by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

South African telecommunications regulations require operators to comply with ownership and empowerment rules, including a minimum 30% shareholding by historically-disadvantaged South Africans, a requirement Starlink has yet to meet.

A key distinction of Amazon Leo discussed by Botha and Anderson is the ability of LEO satellite connectivity to provide high-speed access without requiring the same physical infrastructure investment associated with extending terrestrial networks.

“Amazon Leo is a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites, with thousands of satellites planned at roughly 600km above the Earth's surface. Latency is very fast, at around 30 to 50 milliseconds round trip,” said Anderson.

He also highlighted Amazon Leo’s integration of its satellite network with infrastructure designed and built in-house, including satellites, ground stations and user terminals.