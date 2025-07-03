Stats SA eyes AI in producing official statistics

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

National statistical service Statistics South Africa has commenced developing its digital business transformation strategy, to guide the institution going forward.

This is according to minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, outlining the institution’s plans when she tabled its budget vote in Parliament yesterday.

“This strategy aligns with South Africa’s roadmap for digital transformation of government that aims to, among others, enhance data exchange for improved access to information for improved service delivery,” she said.

“Stats SA’s digital transformation journey commenced with the Household Survey programme, transitioning from a paper-based data collection approach, to a computer-assisted methodology, thereby streamlining survey operations, resulting in significant cost savings.”

Stats SA last month laid bare its financial constraints, vacant posts and ICT systems challenges before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke explained that if the situation doesn’t change “it will have serious consequences and [the] quality will start imploding”, and in the end, Stats SA might have to close.

Ntshavheni yesterday revealed Stats SA will, over the next five years, reinvent its statistical products and processes.

As a result, it has identified several initiatives over the medium-term that include researching the use of artificial intelligence in producing official statistics, introducing web-based data collection methods in economic statistics programmes, applying data science and modern methods to big data and alternative data sources, as well as exploring the use of cloud technology.

“The shift to digital platforms is designed to streamline survey operations, making it more efficient and user-friendly,” she said.

Ntshavheni noted Stats SA’s allocation is R2.7 billion for the 2025/26 financial year, rising to R2.91 billion in 2026/27 and reaching R3.04 billion in 2027/28.

“In a world defined byrapid change, complex challenges and competing narratives, official statisticsprovide us with one constant: the truth told in numbers.

“They serve as a mirror through which a nation sees itself not just as it is, but how it’s evolving. From economic performance and health outcomes to education levels and environmental conditions, statistics are the evidence base upon which sound decisions are made.”

The minister urged members of Parliament to support the budget vote to equip Stats SA to help government navigate ever-changing global dynamics.

“It is important to support this budget vote because we are navigating a path in a world that is undergoing rapid and profound changes, and this is equally true in the realm of statistics.

“Global fundamental shifts are reshaping every aspect of human life, from the escalating impact of climate change, to the swift advancements in artificial intelligence, the rise of digital economies, changing social dynamics and global political tensions.

“By accurately capturing and analysing these trends, we can better equip ourselves to respond to the challenges and opportunities they present – ensuring our nation remains resilient and forward-thinking in this ever-evolving landscape,” she emphasised.

According to Ntshavheni, Stats SA remains committed to the strategy of improving lives through data economic systems.

“As the landscape of information technology and data analytics continues to transform, our focus is on harnessing the power of data to enhance the wellbeing of our citizens.”