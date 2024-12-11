STB installers join hands to push digital migration

Digital TV installers band together to revitalise the DTT and Fibre Installers Association.

South African digital TV installation practitioners, also known as set-top box (STB) installers, are committed to ensure no community is left behind in the digital age.

So says Mabhanekazi Mda-Mkhonza, SMME owner and chairperson of newly-relaunched Digital Terrestrial Television and Fibre Installers Association (DTTFIA).

After missing numerous deadlines, including the International Telecommunication Union-mandated June 2015 migration deadline, SA is now eyeing 31 March 2025 for the analogue switch-off.

The analogue switch-off is a key part of SA’s much-delayed broadcasting digital migration (BDM) programme, led by the communications ministry and its entity Sentech.

As the country gears up to complete the switch over to digital television, nearly 500 000 indigent households still require government-subsidised decoders to convert the signal so that it can still be viewed on older analogue televisions.

STB installers, contracted by Sentech, are charged with ensuring the decoders are installed in qualifying households.

“We are very committed to turning the trajectory of this project around to benefit the deserving citizens, while supporting the SMME sector,” Mda-Mkhonza tells ITWeb.

In line with these objectives, the STB installers organised themselves to relaunch the DTTFIA in August, with the aim to reshape the future of digital installations in SA, as well as address systemic challenges within the industry.

According to the chairperson, installers often faced several challenges, particularly in the BDM project, that sometimes led to the collapse of numerous small, medium and micro enterprises, leaving skilled workers disillusioned and communities underserved.

“We recognised the critical role installers play in bridging the digital divide and the need for a unified voice to advocate for their rights, ensure fair treatment and elevate the industry’s standards.

“This association is a platform for change, working to restore dignity, professionalism and equitable opportunities for every installer, while contributing to South Africa’s broader digital transformation.”

She highlights that the revitalisation of the association was driven by a coalition of industry leaders, experienced installers and strategic partners. Key collaborators include technology stakeholders, digital migration policymakers and advocates for digital inclusion.

The association aims to professionalise and standardise the DTT and fibre installation industry, advocate fair and inclusive business opportunities for all installers, provide continuous training and certification, foster collaboration, as well as promote ethical practices and installer welfare, particularly around timely payments and fair work conditions.

It now has a membership base of over 2 000installers from across SA, with each member bringing expertise and a shared commitment to advance the quality and accessibility of digital infrastructure, she adds.

In terms of the next steps, Mda-Mkhonza points out this will include expanding the membership, rolling out training programmes to upskill installers and embrace new technologies, strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, and hosting a national summit in 2025.

“As part of our renewed mission, the DTT and Fibre Installers Association has adopted a proactive approach to tackle long-standing challenges, including late payments dating back to 2022. Additionally, we are actively working to recover stock that has been confiscated by sub-installers or storage owners,” Mda-Mkhonza concludes.