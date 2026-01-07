Steve Jump to tackle information warfare at ITWeb Security Summit 2026

Steve Jump, cyber security veteran, founder and director of Custodiet Advisory Services.

Steve Jump, a cyber security veteran, founder and director of Custodiet Advisory Services, has been confirmed as a speaker for the 2026 edition of ITWeb’s Security Summit, where he will address the resurgence of information warfare and its impact on cyber security.

Jump’s presentation will explore how techniques such as misinformation, identity fraud , influence campaigns and synthetic content are increasingly weaponised in the cyber domain.

“It is almost as if free speech has become simply a marketing commodity for the short-term benefit of whoever can pay for the best team,” says Jump. “On one level, this is disconcerting, but when we map it onto cyber security, we see that misinformation and disinformation are primary tools in fraud, theft and extortion – affecting individuals, small businesses and corporations alike.”

ITWeb Security Summit 2026 ITWeb Security Summit 2026 will run under the theme:“Redefining security in the face of AI-driven attacks, fragile supply chains and a global skills gap”, as the definitive gathering of business decision-makers and IT leaders in Africa. The event takes place in: Cape Town: Century City Conference Centre, 25-26 May

Johannesburg: Sandton Convention Centre, 2-4 June For more information or to register, visit www.itweb.co.za/securitysummit.

The topic of information warfare is particularly timely for the 2026 summit. As AI, generative models and deepfake technologies proliferate, attacks based on deception, synthetic identities and narrative manipulation are becoming central concerns in cyber security strategy.

“Information warfare has consistently sparked strong interest at every cyber security forum I’ve attended. Many recognise it exists, but few understand its real-world impact. But what was once met with disbelief is now prompting organisations to seek guidance on how to manage these threats proactively and positively,” Jump explains.

Commenting on the recent developments in social media monitoring, Jump says: “X recently released a capability they had denied was possible just a year ago – the ability to trace not only when and where accounts were registered, but also where they were operated from, including activity behind VPNs. In the first 72 hours alone, the data exposed substantial foreign interference in the 2024 US election, affecting millions of posts and even prompting political resignations.

“This proves that monitoring and accountability at scale is technically possible, challenging long-standing excuses by social media platforms for the proliferation of paid-for bot accounts. This is early days, but I suspect that by June next year, we shall have more practical evidence that it really is possible for normal users to see who has paid for their views and the chance to influence them. The opportunity for AI-based tools working for the good of all, rather than the good of whoever can pay for them, is a strong reason for cautious optimism.”

A paranoid techno-optimist

Jump has been a regular speaker at ITWeb Security Summits and has served as an advisor and mentor at its hackathons. A chartered engineer by training, with over 30 years in cyber security, he is known for translating complex technical challenges into business-relevant strategies.

“Technology itself is neutral, but its use almost always has two sides. We are naturally afraid of technologies that can be used against us, but we should also trust in their potential to do good,” Jump says.