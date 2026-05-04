Stitch adds BNPL to payments platform

Merchants can customise Stitch’s BNPL display by product, category or price band.

Stitch, the payments infrastructure provider behind several South African online retailers, has added buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) to its enterprise payments platform.

According to a statement, Stitch has gone live with many merchants across SA, including Lego, The North Face, LeLive, Duck Apparel, Ben Sherman and Scentimental.

The company says BNPL is part of its broader payments system, which includes cards, pay by bank , Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Capitec Pay, Absa Pay and in-person payments.

It allows customers to split payments over two to six instalments, with the choice of repayment schedule made at checkout. Merchants receive full payment within 24 hours of a transaction, rather than waiting for instalment repayments to complete over time.

Stitch says it allows merchants to control where BNPL is shown, such as specific products, categories or price ranges. It also provides access to repayment data , and customers can manage their instalment purchases directly through the merchant’s website rather than a separate platform.

“We offer a reliable payments platform for enterprise businesses in South Africa, and BNPL is the next important step in that journey,” says Junaid Dadan, president and co-founder at Stitch.

"We're already seeing higher approval and facility rates than other players in the market − and the flexibility we offer consumers to choose a repayment term that genuinely works for them. For enterprise merchants, that translates to more conversions, higher average order value and a better customer experience.”

Stitch BNPL is available to merchants across different retail categories, not limited to fashion or home goods, it says.

The company reports it has raised $107 million in funding to date, including a $55 million Series B round in April 2025, and works with companies such as Takealot, Mr D, MTN, Vodacom, TFG’s Bash, Hollywoodbets, Luno and The Courier Guy.

Other South African companies offering BNPL services include PayJustNow, HappyPay and Float, which also provide consumers with instalment-based payment options at checkout across various retail partners.