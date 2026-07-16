Stock is necessary. It is no longer enough

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies. (Image: DCC Technologies)

A reseller that can quote a product is not the same as a reseller that can sell it. That distinction has always existed. For most of the channel's history, the distributor's job was simply to make sure the first part was possible. Availability, price, reliable delivery. Those were the metrics that defined performance, and the business models built around them were substantial.

They still matter. But they are no longer the primary reason a reseller chooses a distributor, or stays.

The shift has not been sudden. But the supply chain volatility of the past few years made something clearer: when availability is uncertain and pricing is moving, distributors with genuine relationships in their channel had something to offer that could not be replicated with a price list. The ability to help a reseller navigate alternatives, reframe a solution or access a vendor programme that changed the commercial case entirely. None of that appears in a quote comparison, but its value shows up consistently, in deals that get closed and in partners that grow faster than the market around them.

Enablement is a word that can mean many things, most of them vague. In practice, it means investing in a reseller's ability to do their job better. That starts with training, not the checkbox variety tied to vendor certification cycles, but the kind that builds real product confidence and genuine market understanding. It extends to co-marketing support that helps a smaller reseller reach customers they could not otherwise afford to target. It includes market intelligence that lets a partner walk into a conversation knowing which direction things are moving, not just what stock is available. And increasingly, it involves data sharing that allows resellers to plan with more accuracy and respond with more confidence.

The resellers that grow most consistently are not usually the ones with access to the sharpest prices. They are the ones that can position effectively, hold a customer conversation with authority and stay relevant as needs change. When a distributor builds that capability across its partner base, the effect compounds. Equipped resellers win more, grow faster and stay longer. The loyalty that follows is qualitatively different from the kind that price alone can produce.

The commercial logic is straightforward. A reseller tied to a distributor by margin will move the moment a better margin appears. A reseller whose capability has developed through a partnership is a different proposition, because what they are receiving is not something another distributor can replicate overnight with a revised quote sheet.

The distributors that will lead in 18 months are already doing this work. They are investing in their partners' ability to grow, not just their ability to fulfil. The ones still treating distribution as a logistics function are competing on a dimension that narrows every year.

The channel converts when its partners are capable of converting. That is the principle the market is beginning to enforce.