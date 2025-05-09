Stop ignoring AI – it’s already in your office

Karlien Rust, National Marketing Manager, CTU Training Solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a topic reserved for IT specialists and tech enthusiasts. It is now an inescapable force reshaping industries across the board, from insurance and finance to mining, engineering and manufacturing. The question on everyone’s mind is: how will AI affect my job, and how can I use it to my advantage?

This was the focus of a recent webinar hosted by Karlien Rust, CTU Training Solutions’ National Marketing Manager, and Johan Steyn, a human-centred AI advocate, in which they explored the great career shift driven by AI. Their message was clear – businesses and individuals alike must prepare for the transformation or risk being left behind.

AI and job displacement: Cause for concern?

There are two extreme views on AI’s impact on employment. On one end, the utopian vision sees AI ushering in an era of enhanced productivity and greater equality. On the other, the dystopian perspective warns of mass unemployment and economic collapse. The reality, as history has shown, is likely somewhere in between.

Johan Steyn, a human-centred AI advocate.

Throughout industrial revolutions, technological advancements have led to massive job displacement. However, they have also created new roles, often leading to an overall increase in employment. The key difference today is the rapid pace of change. The traditional model – studying a field and working in it for life – is obsolete. Lifelong learning and continuous upskilling are now essential for career longevity.

Understanding AI: More than just automation

To effectively prepare for AI’s impact, it is crucial to understand what AI is – and what it is not. Unlike traditional automation, which focuses on streamlining repetitive back-office tasks, AI is about prediction and decision-making. AI-powered tools analyse vast amounts of data, recognise patterns and generate insights that even human experts may overlook.

For instance, an AI tool can predict customer behaviour, forecast market trends and provide solutions to problems businesses haven’t even identified yet. Unlike static automation systems, AI continuously learns and adapts, refining its responses over time based on user interactions.

Which jobs are at risk?

While AI threatens some roles, it enhances others. Routine, repetitive and administrative tasks are the most vulnerable. However, AI cannot replace roles requiring human expertise, creativity and emotional intelligence – at least not yet.

Take the medical field, for example. AI may replace some diagnostic tasks, but it won’t replace doctors who leverage AI to improve patient care. Similarly, caregivers, plumbers and other professions requiring a human touch remain irreplaceable. The key to job security lies in integrating AI into your workflow rather than resisting it.

How can businesses leverage AI?

AI is not just about job replacement – it is also a powerful tool for efficiency and innovation. The challenge for businesses is not whether to use AI but how to implement it effectively. The starting point is to align AI initiatives with business goals.

Departments such as HR and finance stand to benefit significantly. AI can streamline paperwork-heavy processes, enhance decision-making and personalise learning and development. With secure AI-powered platforms like Microsoft Copilot, companies can optimise their workflow, automate repetitive tasks and enable employees to focus on strategic work.

However, companies must tread carefully. There is a distinction between personal and corporate AI use. While individuals can experiment with free AI tools, businesses must prioritise security and compliance. Using open AI platforms for sensitive data can lead to breaches and reputational damage. This is why solutions like Microsoft Copilot provide a secure, enterprise-grade AI assistant, ensuring that organisations can harness AI without compromising data security.

Where should you start?

Whether you are an individual or a business leader, the path forward is clear: embrace continuous learning and adopt AI-powered tools. Spend a few minutes daily following AI-related content in your field.

AI adoption should be a cultural shift, not just a technology investment. Organisations must foster a mindset where employees are encouraged to explore and integrate AI into their roles. Ignoring AI is not an option; preparing for it is a necessity.

The future of work belongs to those who adapt. Are you ready to embrace AI with tools like Microsoft Copilot, or are you burying your head in the sand?