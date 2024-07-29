Stories of success: Transforming business-critical application, database infrastructure with Nutanix

Johannesburg, 29 Jul 2024
This e-book shares real-world examples and case studies from Nutanix customers who have successfully leveraged Nutanix to modernise the infrastructure they use to support their business-critical applications and databases.
These case studies provide valuable insights into the benefits IT leaders and the organisations they support have experienced when switching from legacy infrastructure, including increased agility, improved performance and scalability, and reduced costs.
Please download below to read on.
Share