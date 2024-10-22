Strategies to prevent spiralling Microsoft data storage fees

Optimise your data storage.

Take control of your content management. Reduce cost and minimise risk with a holistic approach to data life cycle management that also includes strategic use of backup and archiving.

Do you know how quickly your organisation is burning through your remaining storage quota? How much storage have you got left? And how long will it last before you must buy more?

Don’t leave it until you’ve used 95% of your Microsoft storage limits before you start to consider what happens next.

Content sprawl is inherent in the digital workplace. Storage optimisation is not just a technical task, it’s a business imperative and requires cross-business collaboration to make it happen.

No matter how close you are to your storage limits, now is the time to take stock and plan for the future. Developing a holistic approach to storage optimisation, including the role of backup and archiving, and how they fit within your data life cycle strategy, will keep storage costs under control, maximise business efficiency, reduce risk and help you to stay compliant.

Join Cloud Essentials on 19 November at 12pm UTC+0. This webinar is a chance to take a step back and consider the full strategy. Based on best practice and the company's experience working with a variety of clients in content focused industries, Cloud Essentials will share:

How you calculate your monthly storage requirements and what you should be doing NOW to get ahead of the problem.

What you can do natively within Microsoft 365 (SharePoint, Teams, etc) with regard to version control to reduce storage demands and the pitfalls to avoid when versioning interplays with established retention policies.

The options available when native solutions have been exhausted. Backup versus archiving versus third party applications and how to identify the optimum solution to meet your needs, including the pros and cons, considering the dependencies in your environment.

Tips for engaging with key business stakeholders, including content owners, governance/risk/compliance and data privacy professionals, to drive decision-making and agree on a strategic approach that works for your business.

You’ll leave with a blueprint for the road ahead, an improved knowledge of the different options available to optimise data storage in your business and a toolkit to assist with driving decision-making around deletion, retention and data life cycle management.

Register now