Strategix acquires Youngblood Consulting to strengthen data automation, business intelligence capabilities

Strategix, which positions itself as a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and enterprise technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Youngblood Consulting, a South African-based data company renowned for its expertise in database management, traditional and modern business intelligence solutions, Azure Power Platform and Managed Services as well as IOT-driven platforms.

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Strategix’s data solutions portfolio, enabling the company to offer deeper, more integrated capabilities in data governance, consolidation, automation and compliance across industries including finance, mining and enterprise services.

Founded over 14 years ago, Youngblood has built a reputation for delivering robust, configurable tools such as Cadence for enterprise data collection and audit reconciliation, and Yeti for remote data capture and dashboarding. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Youngblood has consistently demonstrated technical excellence and innovation in solving complex data challenges.

Jaco Stoltz, CEO at Strategix, commented: "Youngblood’s unique approach to data automation and their commitment to transparency and technical excellence align perfectly with Strategix’s mission to simplify and optimise business operations. This acquisition allows us to offer clients a more comprehensive suite of solutions that drive performance, compliance and growth."

The integration will see Youngblood’s team and technologies incorporated into Strategix Data Solutions, a newly formed division focused on delivering end-to-end data services – from infrastructure design and integration to real-time analytics and compliance automation.

Hano Janse van Rensburg, Managing Director of Youngblood Consulting, added: "Joining Strategix opens up exciting opportunities to scale our solutions and bring even greater value to our clients. We’re thrilled to be part of a forward-thinking organisation that shares our passion for solving real-world business problems through data."

The acquisition is complete, with operational integration already under way.