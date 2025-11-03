Strategix Business Solutions achieves 2025-2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

Strategix is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialist.

Strategix Business Solutions, a division of Microsoft Gold Partner, Strategix, has been selected for the AI Business Solutions 2025-2026 Microsoft Inner Circle. Participation within Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that rank the business in the top echelon of Microsoft’s AI Business Solutions global network of partners. It's widely acknowledged that Inner Circle members perform at a high level by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help organisations excel.

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s roadmaps and future plans, establish strong executive connections and collaborate on best practices.

Strategix is one of South Africa and UK’s leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialists, and has been actively promoting Microsoft AI tools to enhance remote work, human resources, manufacturing, retail operations and more.

Jaco Stoltz, Group CEO at Strategix, welcomed the recognition, describing it as a boost for Strategix’s efforts to help local organisations transform with the use of AI. Inner Circle members collaborate with Microsoft and fellow Inner Circle members, and are at the forefront of Microsoft AI roadmaps, strategy and best practice.

Stoltz said: “We are honoured to become part of this prestigious group at a time when AI innovation is thriving. Microsoft’s commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organisations and industries around the world. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, we maintain strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to customers. Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we’re delivering impactful, human-centred solutions to the market every day.”

“Inner Circle partners are at the forefront of delivering transformative business outcomes. They empower organisations to reimagine productivity and unlock value, through Microsoft Copilot, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. “These partners combine deep industry knowledge with innovative, agentic solutions to help customers modernise operations, streamline decision-making and drive sustainable growth. Their achievements reflect the strength of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and the impact of trusted collaboration in accelerating AI-driven transformation.”

Visit our website to learn more: https://www.strategix.co.za/