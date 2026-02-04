Strategix, Check Point and Tarsus announce strategic partnership to deliver integrated cyber security across southern Africa

Clarence Beukes, Cybersecurity Business Development Executive at Strategix.

Strategix, a South African-based technology solutions and business consulting firm, has announced the launch of a specialised strategic cyber security division enabled by a new partnership with global cyber security leader Check Point Software Technologies and long‑standing distributor Tarsus. The partnership acts as a strategic catalyst for expanding Strategix’s ability to deliver prevention‑first, integrated cyber security across the region.

Clarence Beukes, Cybersecurity Business Development Executive at Strategix, says the new strategic partnership represents a milestone for the 21-year-old company, which operates as an integrated technology group delivering end-to-end digital transformation across enterprise systems, data and analytics, governance and cloud and managed services.

“Strategix serves a substantial and expanding customer base through an integrated portfolio of enterprise platforms, cloud infrastructure and cyber security services, that we design, host and manage,” says Beukes. “This is underpinned by comprehensive managed and professional services that help organisations modernise securely, migrate with confidence and accelerate meaningful digital transformation. With its scale, depth of capability and established regional footprint, Strategix is well positioned to create long-term value for customers and partners across southern Africa and other global markets.”

Strategix serves customers in highly regulated sectors such as mining, manufacturing, aviation, financial services and energy, where security demands continue to intensify. The company has historically delivered managed security services but is now significantly expanding its cyber security focus to address the evolving and expanding attack surface.

“As organisations accelerate their digital transformation and move critical operations to cloud and hybrid environments, Check Point and its partner ecosystem play a critical role in enabling CISOs to reduce cyber risk, CIOs to modernise securely and simplify IT operations, and boards to maintain confidence in organisational resilience, governance and business continuity,” says Beukes.

Strengthening customers with prevention‑first, AI‑powered security

The partnership introduces Check Point’s advanced prevention‑led security architecture across network, cloud, endpoint and e-mail, helping organisations reduce complexity and strengthen their overall security posture. This aligns with Strategix’s goal of delivering cyber security as a holistic capability rather than a collection of point solutions.

Strategix’s strong alignment with Microsoft’s security ecosystem is further strengthened through Check Point’s prevention‑first capabilities, which extend and enhance native controls across hybrid and multicloud environments.

“Partnering with Strategix and Tarsus brings together deep regional expertise and our prevention‑first, AI‑powered security architecture to help organisations stay protected as they modernise and scale. By combining our unified security platform with Strategix’s strong customer relationships and technical capability, we’re enabling businesses across southern Africa to reduce complexity, strengthen resilience and confidently secure their cloud, network and hybrid environments,” says Lionel Dartnall, country manager SADC at Check Point Software Technologies.

As South Africa’s longest-serving Check Point distributor, Tarsus brings deep market expertise, strong technical support and extensive partner enablement capabilities. Its dedicated Check Point specialists will support Strategix in fast‑tracking deployment readiness and strengthening regional delivery.

Technical capacity and customer trust

“We are fortunate that over 80% of our organisation currently consists of technical skills at different levels – from architecture, consultant-level down to our operational run-the-business skills – so we were quick to pivot to honour our partner programme agreement in terms of having the necessary certifications and the necessary competency,” Beukes says.

In addition to technical competency, Beukes notes that key differentiators for Strategix include customer trust and domain expertise. “We have exceptional customer retention built on trust. Therefore we have built domain expertise around the sectors our customers operate in and the solutions they are currently using. To enable their business, whether it is a VMware environment, hybrid or public cloud environment based on Microsoft Azure or AWS or GCP, it all sits within our expertise reservoir. So by adding this cyber security layer, we now have the ability to assess customer environments for security exposure. More importantly, we harden and manage those environments to ensure we build resiliency and strengthen posture,” he says.

Exclusive partnership launch event

Strategix, Check Point and Tarsus will formally unveil their strategic partnership at an event for existing and prospective customers in Sandton on 5 March 2026. This morning briefing, networking session and lunch will demonstrate how their combined expertise can help organisations mitigate risks, ensure compliance and build long‑term resilience.

To register for this event, go to https://bit.ly/Strategix-Events.

To learn more about Strategix’s cyber security offerings, contact Clarence Beukes at clarenceb@strategix.co.za.