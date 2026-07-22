Strategix expands enterprise cloud offering through Nutanix partnership

Nutanix and Strategix partnership.

Strategix, a South Africa-based technology solutions and business consulting firm, today announced it has joined the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program as a reseller and managed service provider (MSP) partner, expanding its ability to help organisations modernise infrastructure, simplify cloud operations and accelerate digital transformation.

As organisations across South Africa re-evaluate their infrastructure strategies in response to a changing technology landscape, many are looking for platforms that simplify operations, support hybrid multicloud environments and provide greater operational flexibility. According to PwC’s 2025 Africa Cloud Business Survey, 98% of organisations across the continent plan to adjust and expand their cloud architecture, while 88% plan to increase cloud budgets in the year ahead. Strategix expects demand for these capabilities to continue growing.

Through its managed services capability, Strategix will help customers operate, monitor and optimise Nutanix environments while providing ongoing operational support as infrastructure requirements evolve. The partnership represents a natural evolution of Strategix's long-term strategy to expand its enterprise technology portfolio with leading infrastructure, cloud and managed services solutions, backed by consulting, implementation and operational expertise.

“This partnership represents an exciting chapter in Strategix’s growth journey,” said Steve Dalgarno, Managing Director, Strategix. “Nutanix is a world-class platform, and by bringing our full ecosystem of cloud, managed services and professional services expertise to bear, we can offer South African businesses something truly differentiated, a partner who doesn’t just sell Nutanix, but lives and breathes it at every layer of the stack.”

Built for the full customer life cycle

Nutanix provides a unified cloud platform built on hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), enabling organisations to run applications and data consistently across private data centres, public clouds and edge environments while simplifying infrastructure management and improving operational resilience.

Unlike traditional technology resellers, Strategix combines Nutanix licensing with consulting, cloud, architecture, implementation and managed services expertise. The business is building an end-to-end services ecosystem that enables customers to work with a single partner from solution design through deployment, optimisation and ongoing support.

Strategix anticipates uptake across organisations of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses through to large enterprises. With Nutanix supporting a broad range of infrastructure and hybrid multicloud use cases, the partnership creates opportunities across industries as organisations reassess how their IT environments are built and run. For customers, this means working with a single partner that can advise, deploy, manage and continuously support their Nutanix environment throughout its life cycle.

“There is clear and growing interest from organisations reviewing their infrastructure options as licensing models change,” said Dalgarno. “Over the past year, we have evaluated multiple platforms to ensure we bring the right solutions to our clients, and Nutanix is a clear fit within our technology portfolio. We are excited to partner with Nutanix and make its capabilities available to customers across South Africa.”

Strengthening the Nutanix partner ecosystem

Nutanix continues to invest in expanding its South African partner ecosystem with organisations that can deliver strategic advice, implementation expertise and long-term managed services. The addition of Strategix strengthens that ecosystem by combining enterprise infrastructure expertise with cloud, consulting and managed services capabilities.

“Customers increasingly want partners who can advise, deploy and manage modern infrastructure over the long term. Strategix brings exactly that capability to the Nutanix partner ecosystem, combining strong customer relationships, managed services expertise and the technical ambition to support customers well beyond the initial deployment,” said Gerhard Fourie, Channel Sales Manager, Nutanix Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands. “We are encouraged by their investment in growing their technical and services with Nutanix, which reflects the long-term nature of our partnership and the value we believe Strategix can bring to customers.”

Strategix will immediately begin delivering Nutanix solutions to customers while continuing to invest in technical certification and deepening its services capabilities through the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program.