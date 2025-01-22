Stratus ztC Endurance platform wins 2025 BIG Innovation Product Award

ztC Endurance platform wins BIG.

Stratus Technologies, a Penguin Solutions (Nasdaq: PENG) brand and a global leader in simplified, protected and autonomous computing platforms, today announced that its ztC Endurance platform has been named a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Stratus ztC Endurance is a family of intelligent, predictive, fault-tolerant computing platforms that protect against downtime and data loss while delivering serviceable and reliable performance for next-generation sustainable operations. With 99.99999% system availability, the ztC Endurance platform enables organisations to modernise operations by optimising compute infrastructure with advanced software stacks that ensure application availability and data integrity at the edge and in the data centre.

“We’re honoured the Stratus ztC Endurance platform was recognised as a 2025 BIG Innovation Award recipient,” said Pete Manca, president of Advanced Computing, Penguin Solutions. “The introduction of this innovative platform has unlocked a new level of continuous system availability for organisations across every industry, resetting the standard for compute reliability and powering AI at the edge, enabling customers on their digital journeys to scale faster and more securely.”

“Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “We’re thrilled to spotlight Stratus as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally.”

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organisations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results and overall impact in their selections.