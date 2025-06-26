Streaming data is transforming SA’s digital landscape

Streaming data is transforming South Africa’s digital landscape. (Image: Supplied)

In today’s fast-moving digital world, streaming data is breathing new life into how businesses operate, according to PBT Group. From catching fraud the instant it happens to keeping supply chains running smoothly before problems even arise, the ability to act on data in real-time is giving organisations a powerful edge!

Says Jeanne-Louise Viljoen, Data Engineer at PBT Group: “South Africa is not just observing this global transformation but is also stepping into it with purpose. With increasing investment in both infrastructure and talent, the country is laying the groundwork to fully embrace the promise of real-time data. While challenges remain, the momentum to close the talent gap is growing.”

Who is already using streaming data?

Industries that depend on timely decisions are leading the way when it comes to streaming data. Financial institutions use Apache Kafka to track customer activity in real-time, improving fraud prevention and user experience. Insurers apply real-time telematics to monitor driving behaviour and enhance claims processing. Telecommunications companies and logistics firms are embedding streaming data into their operations to enable smarter, faster services.

Furthermore, retailers are personalising promotions based on live customer behaviour. Banks detect and block suspicious transactions instantly. Logistics firms reroute fleets using up-to-the-minute traffic data. “These use cases are signals of a broader shift towards smarter, real-time operations,” says Viljoen.

“Streaming data is being applied in diverse, high-impact ways, showing that South African companies are not only adopting the technology but also innovating with it.”

Building South Africa’s talent pipeline

Technologies like Apache Kafka, Apache Flink and cloud services such as AWS Kinesis and Azure Event Hubs make real-time data processing possible. These platforms power everything from AI models to live dashboards. However, these tools require skilled engineers and that is where focused investment will make a difference.

“While South Africa has faced a shortage of data engineers, particularly in real-time and cloud analytics, efforts to close this gap are well under way. Programs by Microsoft, Explore Data Science Academy and government-backed initiatives are attempting to train thousands of new professionals in data engineering and cloud infrastructure,” highlights Viljoen.

For instance, Microsoft's recent announcement to invest R5.4 billion in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in South Africa underscores the country's growing focus on AI capabilities. This investment includes funding for technical certification exams for 50 000 individuals, aiming to develop high-demand digital skills.

Furthermore, according to the 2024 IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, local industry experts must partner with educational institutions to shape curricula that meet current industry demands.

“These are positive signs of a co-ordinated push to future-proof the workforce,” says Viljoen.

A connected future within reach

Real-time data holds the key to a smarter, faster and more responsive future. As industries increasingly integrate sensors, IOT devices and AI systems, the ability to collect and act on data instantly will revolutionise everything from healthcare and transportation to finance and manufacturing. Decisions that used to take days will now be made in a matter of seconds, allowing for large-scale tailored experiences, efficient processes and predictive insights. The ability of real-time data to convert unprocessed information into prompt, decisive action is what really makes it powerful, not simply its speed.

“What was once a trend is becoming the backbone of digital transformation. To fully harness its potential and drive sustained growth, South Africa is making a concerted effort to prepare itself for future innovation and competition. Real-time data has become a catalyst for industry transformation, economic development and competitive advantage. Hopefully its full potential will be used properly in the years ahead,” concludes Viljoen.