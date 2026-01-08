Strengthening cyber resilience with Commvault

Chantal De Jager is the new Commvault Brand Manager.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, cyber resilience has become more than an IT responsibility – it is a core business priority. With cyber attacks increasing in both frequency and sophistication, organisations are under greater pressure than ever to safeguard their data, protect mission-critical systems and maintain operational continuity.

Commvault’s Minimum Viable Company (MVC) framework plays a crucial role in meeting this need. As a structured, practical approach, MVC helps organisations identify and restore the essential functions required to keep the business running after a cyber incident. By defining what “minimum viability” truly means for each organisation, the framework enables faster, more controlled recovery in an era where operational and compliance demands continue to intensify.

Building minimum viability with Commvault

The MVC framework focuses on identifying the core applications, stakeholders and processes that keep a business running. By understanding these dependencies early, organisations can uncover recovery gaps and design a streamlined path back to operations.

Commvault supports this process through:

Environment hardening to minimise vulnerabilities.

Threat hunting to detect malicious activity early.

Clean room environments for safe recovery, forensic analysis and testing.

Well-structured recovery playbooks, enabling predictable and repeatable responses.

The goal is simple: to ensure that in the event of a breach, your organisation can recover swiftly and confidently – minimising operational downtime and financial impact.

This approach directly addresses a stark reality: downtime costs businesses an average of $15 000 per minute. In critical industries such as healthcare, energy, public sector and financial services, the consequences go far beyond financial loss – they may impact citizen services, patient care or key infrastructure operations.

Commvault’s technologies, including air-gapped backups, Active Directory protection, automated cloud rebuilds and Cleanroom Recovery, enable organisations to restore essential systems faster and more securely. Whether it’s identity services, communication platforms or critical business applications, the MVC framework ensures the right data and technologies are in place for rapid recovery.

Building cyber resilience for the real world

Cyber resilience is more than just backup – it’s the ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to cyber disruptions.

Commvault is uniquely positioned to support this vision through:

Unified data protection across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Advanced ransomware protection and early threat detection.

Immutable, encrypted and air-gapped backup architecture.

Automated recovery workflows for high-pressure scenarios.

These capabilities help businesses move beyond traditional backup strategies, ensuring resilience even in worst-case situations.

Why First Distribution and Commvault?

The partnership between First Distribution and Commvault is built around a shared commitment to strengthening the cyber resilience capabilities of organisations across Africa.

First Distribution brings:

Specialised pre-sales and architectural support.

Sales and go-to-market alignment for partners.

Deep skills enablement and training programmes.

A strong services extension, allowing partners to deliver solutions with confidence.

Together, First Distribution and Commvault deliver an ecosystem where technology, expertise and partnership converge to accelerate business continuity and cyber recovery outcomes.

Meet the new brand manager: Driving the business forward

First Distribution is pleased to announce that Chantal De Jager is the new Commvault Brand Manager. With her leadership, industry expertise and customer-centric approach, De Jager will be driving the Commvault business forward – expanding partner engagement, strengthening market positioning and ensuring that organisations across the region benefit from Commvault’s world-class cyber resilience solutions.

First Distribution and Commvault remain dedicated to empowering organisations with smarter, faster and more resilient data protection strategies.

Together, the companies help businesses build the minimum viable foundation needed not only to recover – but to recover stronger.