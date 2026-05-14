Strengthening cyber security in a cloud-first world with WithSecure

Cyber security must be woven into the fabric of business strategy. (Image source: 123RF)

In today’s hyperconnected environment, cyber threats are evolving faster than ever. Businesses across Africa are accelerating digital transformation, but this progress comes with heightened risks: ransomware, phishing and advanced persistent threats are no longer isolated incidents but daily realities.

WithSecure, which positions itself as a global leader in endpoint and cloud security, is helping organisations stay ahead of these challenges. Its Elements platform provides a unified suite of solutions, covering endpoint protection, vulnerability management, collaboration security and managed detection and response (MDR). This integrated approach ensures that companies can safeguard their workforce whether they are in the office, at home, or on the move.

Key differentiators include:

Cloud-native protection for Microsoft 365 and collaboration tools.

Proactive threat hunting through MDR services, giving enterprises visibility into sophisticated attacks.

Scalable endpoint security that adapts to SMEs and large enterprises alike.

For South African businesses, where cyber crime costs are rising sharply, adopting solutions like WithSecure is not just about compliance, it’s about resilience. By embedding security into everyday operations, organisations can reduce risk while enabling innovation.

As digital ecosystems expand, the message is clear: cyber security must be woven into the fabric of business strategy. WithSecure’s vision aligns with this need, empowering companies to protect what matters most, their people, data and trust.