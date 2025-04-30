Stricter carbon tax regulations: InnoVent helps businesses decarbonise IT at scale

Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive at Qrent, the IT remarketing division of InnoVent. (Image: Supplied)

With the recent overhaul of South Africa’s carbon tax framework putting high-emission industries under the microscope, many CIOs and procurement leaders are scrambling for fast, credible ways to reduce their organisational carbon footprint – without blowing the budget.

InnoVent, an IT rental and asset management solutions provider, says the answer may be sitting right on their desks. Now, through a unique partnership with Circular Computing, the company is making it easier than ever for African organisations to decarbonise their IT estate with certified carbon-neutral laptops.

IT infrastructure is a major contributor to corporate emissions, yet it remains one of the most overlooked levers for carbon reduction.

“Carbon tax is no longer a compliance checkbox – it’s a financial pressure point,” says Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive at Qrent, the IT remarketing division of InnoVent. “The true cost of IT is no longer just about rands and cents. It's about emissions, accountability and impact.”

Unlike conventional 'refurbished' laptops, which vary wildly in quality and offer no environmental guarantees, Circular Computing’s remanufactured laptops are built to the highest global sustainability standards and come with full carbon-neutral certification – a crucial differentiator in today’s regulatory environment.

This means every device procured through InnoVent directly reduces a company’s carbon liability, while still delivering enterprise-grade performance and reliability.

With the expanded scope of the carbon tax placing indirect emissions (Scope 3) under greater scrutiny, IT buyers are being held accountable not just for usage, but for the full life cycle impact of their equipment.

“We’re not talking about wishful greenwashing here,” Rukowo explains. “These machines are backed by verifiable data, a remanufacturing process with 360 stages, and third-party certified to be carbon neutral. That’s a real, reportable offset CIOs can take to the boardroom.”

In a market crowded with “refurbished” tech, this level of transparency and quality assurance is rare. For African organisations looking to future-proof their IT investments against tightening carbon regulation, it’s a game-changing advantage.

Beyond tax compliance, the shift towards low-emission IT also plays a key role in helping businesses achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals – without compromising performance or budget.

“Smart procurement is now sustainability-led,” says Rukowo. “Every time a business chooses a carbon-neutral laptop from us, they’re not just reducing emissions – they’re supporting the circular economy, cutting e-waste and even contributing to global water access through our charity partnerships.”

With exclusive rights to distribute Circular Computing devices in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, InnoVent is leading the way in enabling sustainable IT adoption across the continent.

As emissions targets tighten and tax burdens rise, InnoVent is urging forward-thinking CIOs to take control of their carbon roadmap now.

“There’s no need to wait for penalties to hit the bottom line,” Rukowo concludes. “The solutions are available. The impact is measurable. And the time is now.”