Strong, robust, durable argument for Honeywell warehousing and DC products

Few working environments make as many demands on auto ID hardware and software than warehouses and distribution centres.

In these fast-paced settings, which are central to supply chains, and where workflows must be optimised, auto ID devices such as bar code scanners, mobile computers and printers can really take a beating.

A tough environment for any tech

Challenges and obstacles faced by warehousing products (and their users) include variable to low visibility, a very wide range of operational temperatures, dust and moisture, high-stacked inventory, mobile machinery such as forklifts, other foot traffic and damage due to hard, unyielding surfaces.

Such punishing conditions increase maintenance costs and reduce reliability.

In addition, poorly printed or damaged bar codes reduce scanning efficiency and accuracy, requiring users to manually enter data, resulting in slower processing and human error.

All of these challenges demand industrial strength, ruggedised products with intelligent software to underpin them, while being ergonomic and user-friendly!

Honeywell warehousing and DC products from Kemtek

With decades of pioneering experience in bar coding solutions in general, and warehousing in particular, Honeywell is a leading manufacturing provider to global markets. This experience shines through in products that are tested to multiple IP and MIL standards and proven in the field, day in and day out. Its user-friendly and ergonomic designs make the warehouse environment easier and safer for workers.

The Granit XP 1991iXLR ultra-rugged long range scanner boasts an XLR (Extra-Long Range) scan engine to scan bar codes with pinpoint accuracy and speed, and is IP65 and IP67 sealed against dust and moisture ingress, resisting water jets and immersion. Capable of high-speed, accurate scanning of bar codes up to 80 feet (±25 metres) away, the Granit XP’s XLR scan technology helps workers save time by enabling them to scan items near and far, including on high-stacked inventory and pallet racks.

The Honeywell CK65 is a rugged, powerful and reliable workhorse computer designed to streamline and error-proof warehouse work for two full shifts. The CK65 is IP64 rated with multiple drop tests (2.4 metre drops to concrete over the entire operation temperature range and 2000 1 metre tumbles). The only solution promising Android R Upgrade, the CK65’s Mobility Edge common platform minimises costs, effort and risk for business, future-proofs investment and accelerates time to value.

Honeywell designed the Thor VM3 vehicle mounted computer for the toughest warehousing and distribution centre environments, manufacturing facilities and freight operations, with MIL-STD-810F vibration resistance. In fact, it’s the industry’s most capable full-size vehicle-mounted mobile computer. The VM3 computer combines a 30.73cm (12.1-inch) display with innovative features such as Smart Dock and field-replaceable front panel.

The durable PM45 Series industrial printer is designed for high-quality label printing in hostile environments, with a rugged, all-metal print mechanism, easy printhead and tool-free platen roller replacement to help minimise downtime and maintenance needs. It offers high-precision and high-volume printing, along with track-and-trace functionality, to increase production efficiency in sectors such as warehousing, food and beverage, manufacturing and distribution management.

Designed to last in demanding warehousing, manufacturing and field operations, the Honeywell ScanPal EDA10A rugged lightweight tablet meets the MIL-STD-810H drop specification and uses Gorilla Glass 5 to minimise damage to the display screen. The hard protective boot increases the drop specification up to 6.6 feet (2 metres) on concrete. The device also complies with the MIL-STD-810H vibration specification for vehicle mounting applications.

All of these Honeywell products are backed by Kemtek’s factory-trained specialists and dedicated after-sales service across Kemtek's operational footprint.

