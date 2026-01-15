Students urged to use post-school placement chat service

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela.

As higher learning institutions ready to welcome new and returning students, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has encouraged prospective students to make use of the Central Application Service (CAS).

CAS is the DHET’s portal that provides guidance and assistance to students who want to access the post-school education and training (PSET) system.

CAS has replaced the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH), which was the department’s online system that helped match unplaced applicants with available spaces in PSET.

In a statement, DHET minister Buti Manamela says as of this academic year, CACH will be discontinued as part of broader reforms to the PSET application process.

“CAS has been designed as a more comprehensive, integrated and long-term solution to improve access, visibility and coordination across the entire PSET system.

“CAS will progressively make visible a wider range of pathways beyond traditional university and college routes, while also helping to eliminate bogus institutions and protect prospective students from exploitation,” says the minister.

Designed and introduced by the DHET, CACH was the online application portal for grade 12 learners seeking admission to post-school education and training.

According to the department, the system was set up so that prospective students who achieved better-than-expected results and wished to access a different course or higher education institution. It was also accessible to those learners who did not apply before the tertiary admission closing date the previous year.

In December 2021, the DHET touted a revamp of the system, saying it would be improved in terms of how it plugs into the systems of higher learning institutions.

Manamela notes CACH was introduced as a “short-term intervention to match unplaced applicants with available spaces”.

Department states that students seeking information, guidance and support can WhatsApp the CAS chat number on 081 308 4196.

Meanwhile, the department also warned prospective students to be vigilant against illegal colleges, noting that such institutions are not registered as required by law and do not offer credible qualifications.

Manamela points out that qualifications offered by private skills development providers must be quality assured by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, Sector Education and Training Authorities and the South African Qualifications Authority.

“Bogus colleges often exploit this period of transition, charging fees without providing recognised qualifications. Information on registered and accredited institutions is available on www.dhet.gov.za.”