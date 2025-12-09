Subverted Academy to train future cyber defenders

Ulrich Swart and Jason Spencer, co-founders of Subverted.

Cyber security company Subverted has launched Subverted Academy, an online training platform, in an effort to help address the severe shortage of cyber security skills in SA and across the continent.

According to a statement, the academy offers intensive online training programmes to equip participants with expertise in cyber security, by fostering an understanding of cyber security principles, strategies and best practices.

The first three courses are free, and full access starts at $8 per month.

The academy delivers practical, in-depth courses that pair beginner-friendly teaching with the technical rigour expected from active industry practitioners.

South African organisations reported just over 2 300 cyber security incidents to the Information Regulator over the past year, but experts believe the true number of attacks reaches 2 000 per week, highlighting the widening gap between threats and available skills, notes Subverted.

Global estimates point to a shortage of around four million cyber security professionals, and a World Economic Forum report notes that African countries face even greater pressure because high training costs limit access to specialised programmes.

Subverted co-founders and long-time cyber security practitioners Ulrich Swart and Jason Spencer say the academy was built to help lower those barriers.

“The academy has set out to remove these barriers by making fully online, practical training accessible to individuals worldwide − regardless of background, means or geography,” says Swart.

The academy launches with 28 courses across four categories − general IT fundamentals, offensive security, defensive security and strategic security − along with hands-on challenges, structured learning pathways and certification.

Swart and Spencer, both experienced penetration testers, developed the curriculum. The platform is geared toward new entrants to the field, working professionals looking to specialise, and “anyone with the drive and willingness to learn,” says Spencer.

“The emphasis is on practical, real-world skills, using guided challenges that simulate authentic attack and defence scenarios that will enable learners to master the concept and skill application – not just memorise the commands or theory,” Spencer explains.

The founders say their experience with training hundreds of professionals showed them that many aspiring cyber security specialists struggle to access quality, hands-on learning at an affordable price.

“It was important for us to remove cost as a barrier, while not compromising course quality or practicality, developing a platform that would cater to all levels of learners,” Spencer says.

Swart notes the launch reflects the company’s broader approach to the field. “The launch of the Subverted Academy represents our mission to empower and share knowledge with others in our field. In doing so, we hope to empower anew class of cyber security professionals ready to go against the grain and push back against inequitable barriers, building a safer digital future on their own terms.”

Sign up for courses by clicking here.