Sumo Tech celebrates five years of building businesses, driving innovation, delivering real growth

Dream big, hustle hard.

From humble beginnings in a Kyalami bedroom, Sumo Tech has become a comprehensive technology company with dedicated departments. Headquartered in Gauteng, Sumo Tech's journey has taken it to KZN and the North West, with plans to expand into the Eastern and Western Cape by early 2026. Sumo Tech dreams of operating nationwide and helping make Africa the technological giant of the world.

Over the past half-decade, Sumo Tech scaled to keep up, compete and collaborate with its customers, but more than that, as the company grew, it forced its customers to grow too. It's impossible to support its customers with futuristic technologies if the company is stuck in the past, which is why Sumo Tech's solutions are advanced and future-ready today. Sumo Tech has become a fully developed, enterprise-grade organisation because of the systems it has built for itself: a fully functional finance ERP, a hire-to-retire HCM solution, an unmatched CPQ and CRM system, and a fully interactive service desk, all protected by complete cyber resilience and disaster recovery capabilities. As Sumo Tech strengthens its compliance, its customers' compliance strengthens. When you adopt what Sumo Tech has built, your audits improve, your operations mature and your business becomes more resilient.

Sumo Tech's success lies in its blueprint: it executes what it does in-house for its customers, ensuring they benefit from the same robust systems that power the company's own operations. Sumo Tech's people shape who the company is. Today, Sumo Tech is home to 25 Sumos who live and breathe problem-solving.

Growth at Sumo Tech is not accidental. It has been built through five years of strategic, meaningful relationships with its partners. Together with Acronis, Microsoft, Zoho, MTN, Sage, Fortinet, Lenovo, Dell and Zebra, it designs and delivers from your network infrastructure to business applications. These partnerships allow Sumo Tech to bring enterprise-level technology to every process of your business.

Sumo Tech's GRC has allowed it to gain its ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certifications, which not only reflect its standards but has driven its evolution. These frameworks ensure that Sumo Tech formalises its processes, strengthens its quality management and aligns with global expectations, which in turn gives its customers the confidence they need to work with Sumo Tech. In early 2026, the company will push itself further by working towards ISO 27001 certification. Every credential it pursues isn't just a badge – it's a catalyst that makes Sumo Tech better and, by extension, makes its customers more secure, more compliant and more competitive.

Sumo Tech's Bizbox platform remains one of its strongest contributions to the SME community. It provides growing businesses with cloud infrastructure, business applications, data protection and managed support in a single package. Bizbox accelerates time-to-market, stabilises operations and reduces complexity, giving small businesses the foundation to move from start-up to scale-up. And there's more to come; watch out for Bizbox Plus launching in 2026, designed to take your business even further. Every start-up business needs a BizBox.

What began as a small internal training effort is now an active strategy focused on building the next generation of South African IT superstars. The Academy is centred on hiring and uplifting the youth – not as a B-BBEE checkpoint, but as a duty to contribute to South Africa's digital transformation.

Sumo Tech’s AI division has become one of the fastest-growing parts of its business. The team is focused on using AI to create real value, not hype. It is a space filled with curiosity, experimentation and a belief that smart technology should make work easier for everyone.

Sumo Tech's first five years have been an exhilarating roller-coaster ride filled with structure, strategy and invincibility. And it looks forward to the next five years of growth, dedication and commitment to all its customers, partners and employees.

As Sumo Tech's Managing Director, Ashley Pillay, always says: “Dream big, hustle hard.”

To explore Sumo Tech’s journey, learn about its solutions or connect with the Sumo Tech Academy, visit www.sumotech.co.za or book a consultation with the team info@sumotech.co.za.